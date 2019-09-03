STX Entertainment has revealed the final trailer for Hustlers. This movie has a pretty solid hook, in that it's a bunch of big-name stars playing strippers in something of a crime drama that looks glitzy and over-the-top. But it may be more than a catchy premise, as it's set to debut at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival this weekend ahead of its theatrical debut next week. As such, this latest trailer has made its way online, which finally gives us some Cardi B showing off her moves.

The beginning of the trailer sees Jennifer Lopez trying to teach Constance Wu the ropes of the stripper game. Then Cardi B enters the picture and she prompts Wu to show her what she's got. We then get to the heart of the matter, which sees this group of dancers hustling Wall Street big shots out of massive sums of money. Basically, we see that it all starts out as getting extra cash from crooked businessmen, and it devolves from there, leading these ladies down a path of crime.

Overall, this feels similar to the previous, theatrical trailer but it still provides some new footage ahead of the premiere. The movie is written and directed by Lorene Scafaria. She made her directorial debut with the well-liked indie Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, and has since gone on to direct several episodes of New Girl, as well as 2015's The Meddler. Scafaria also penned the screenplay for Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist. The creative team also includes Elaine Goldsmith Thomas, Jessica Elbaum and Benny Medina, who serve as producers. Somewhat surprisingly, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, the duo behind comedies like Anchorman, are also listed as producers.

Hustlers centers on a crew of savvy former strip club employees who team up to turn the tables on their crooked, deep-pocketed Wall Street clients. Following the financial crisis in 2008, money stopped rolling into the strip club and these women found a new way to keep the cash flow coming their way. The movie was inspired by the article "The Hustlers at Scores," which was published by New York Magazine in 2015 and written by Jessica Pressler.

Things are looking good for Hustlers at the box office, as it's currently tracking for a debut between $24 and $26 million, which would be a new best for an STX release, as well as a career-best opening for Jennifer Lopez. Positive reviews could help push that number over the top. The full, core ensemble includes Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo and Cardi B. The movie will debut this weekend at TIFF, so we should be hearing some critical reactions over the weekend on social media following the screening. Hustlers is set to hit theaters on September 13. Be sure to check out the new trailer from the STX Entertainment YouTube channel for yourself.