No one can say that Robert Rodriguez doesn't keep himself busy. As well as releasing We Can Be Heroes on Netflix, preparing for The Book of Boba Fett to make its debut on Disney+ as one of the new additions to the Star Wars franchise in December and being behind Billie Eilish's concert documentary Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angele s, he has just announced that his new thriller Hypnotic, which stars Ben Affleck and Alice Braga, will begin filming in the next six weeks and according to Rodriguez it is "like a Hitchcock Thriller on Steroids."

Hypnotic sees Ben Affleck playing a detective who gets mixed up in a secret government program while searching for his missing daughter and Rodriguez is buzzing to be finally getting underway filming.

"It was supposed to shoot last April and COVID pushed it like six months, then it pushed again because COVID came back strong.," he revealed to Collider. "Now we're, fingers crossed, shooting in six weeks. We're hard prepping, so I could be shooting that in the next six weeks."

The movie is written by Robert Rodriguez and Godzilla vs Kong scribe Max Borenstein, and while he was not about to get into specific details about the plot of the movie, he was more than happy to tease the kind of movie Hypnotic is and how it has taken him two decades to get it to production.

"It's like a Hitchcock thriller on steroids. That's all I can say. As soon as you see the first trailer, you'll go 'I got it. I'm there.' It's that kind of a movie. A lot of twists, a lot of turns. Very exciting. It's a not everything you see is real-type movie and it's got a great cast. It'll be very energetic. It's one of my favorite stories. I started writing it back in 2002. So it's one of the ones I've had the longest that I've been wanting to do. I'm very excited that we finally might be making it."

"We're casting now. It was hard to start casting until we knew for sure we were going because the delta variant showed up and we thought this thing's going to push again. Because it's an independently financed film. Like Disney Plus could be like, 'Oh, we need this product. We're filming no matter what.' But you have an independent film, you have to get insurance. Insurance companies are very wary right now for this variant that could shut a movie down because then they're out of money. They'll be out a lot of money. So understandably it's risk. So, that we're going is really exciting because it's going to be fun to shoot and it's going to be a fun film."

Just like many of his early movies, when he would do his own scoring and cinematography, Rodriguez said he is going back to doing much of the work himself on Hypnotic, however, he also revealed that overall, the production of the film is very much a family affair.

"My son now is my full-time composer. My other son is my co-writer/producer. My daughter is doing storyboards. My other son's doing the animatics, because he's using his game engine stuff that he designed the sets for Heroes with. And then my other son edits with me. So, it's a family affair." Watch for more information on Hypnotic towards the end of the year, with a release date probably looking at early 2023.