The stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have appeared in an unexpected place. Namely, a couple of new Hyundai commercials. Anthony Mackie of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Elizabeth Olsen of WandaVision have appeared in a pair of ads for the automaker as Captain America and Wanda Maximoff, respectively. The ads feature both actors in costume and fully in character. Loki also appears in one of the commercials, which was the first to launch at Hyundai and has already racked up more than 2 million views worldwide.

Anthony Mackie's Captain America, who debuted in the final episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, shows up in a commercial to save a man on the street. We see him in his brand new costume, whipping his shield at someone and taking him out while shouting "heads up." He then concludes by saying, "Why do we say heads up when we really mean duck?" It ties into Hyundai's current slogan, "question everything."

Elizabeth Olsen, meanwhile, appears in a different Hyundai ad as Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch. However, she's not in her full-on superhero costume. Rather, this mirrors the early episodes of WandaVision, which were done in the style of old-school sitcoms. Wanda, holding a car in the palm of her hand, questions why it's known as the golden age of television when everything is in black and white. Both of the ads clock in at around 15 seconds.

This signifies just how huge both of the Disney+ shows were, in terms of their impact on pop culture. Granted, both actors had appeared in MCU movies, such as Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, that grossed collective billions at the box office. But these commercials, very specifically, tie back to the live-action MCU shows. While it was already apparent that both shows were successful, this is yet another indicator that Marvel has begun to dominate the small screen as well as the big screen.

WandaVision was the first live-action MCU show to debut on Disney+ earlier this year. It kicked off Phase 4 of the MCU and dominated the conversation online during its run. Unfortunately, Elizabeth Olsen recently confirmed that it was a limited series and will not be getting a second season. But fear not, as she will return as Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is set to arrive in theaters next year.

As for Anthony Mackie, he is poised to return in Captain America 4, which is currently said to be in development at Marvel Studios. The status of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season 2 remains somewhat in question. Though, if another season does happen, it would likely be quite some time from now as Marvel's slate is jam-packed.

Loki is currently airing its first season on Disney+ and several other shows are coming down the pipeline.Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Moon Knight and Secret Invasion are all in the works, with Armor Wars and Ironheart on the way as well. We also have the animated What If..? arriving this summer. Be sure to check out the new Hyundai commercials on Twitter for yourself.