Hulu has revealed a new trailer for I Am Greta. The upcoming documentary will shine an intimate light on famed climate activist Greta Thunberg. The 17-year-old gained a great deal of notoriety over the last couple of years over her public cries to see the world more actively combat climate change. As we can see from the trailer, this movie is going to offer some insight into the person behind the activist on a more in-depth, personal level.

The trailer opens with Greta Thunberg riding on a boat, as she doesn't fly, saying, "People always say that young people are going to save the world, but there is simply not enough time." We then see a bunch of news clips highlighting issues brought on by climate change. We then get a glimpse into how seriously Thunberg has been taking the issue for most of her life. As her notoriety grows, Thunberg is invited to speak at the United Nations. Given that she doesn't fly, that provest to be quiet challenging. But she is an immovable object passionately dedicated to this cause.

Nathan Grossman directed the doc. He met Greta Thunberg not long before her first school strike. Intrigued by her, Grossman asked if he could film the strike. Originally, he saw it as a short about Thunberg or young activists in general. But the two quickly bonded over their shared concern in regards to climate change. Grossman then continued filming Thunberg after getting her permission, with the cameras rolling for two years. Thunberg, speaking via video conference at the Venice Film Festival recently, had this to say about Grossman's work.

"It was not very professional. Sometimes I actually doubted, since you said this might be something big. And I said 'Why don't they send like a sound guy or anything, or why don't they have more professionals?' So I think maybe on some level I doubted the seriousness of the project."

I Am Greta tells the story of teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg and is told through compelling, never-before-seen footage. The journey starts with her one-person school strike for climate action outside the Swedish Parliament. We then follow the young girl, a shy student with Asperger's, through her rise to prominence and the global impact she had, sparking school strikes around the world. The movie culminates with Thunberg's harrowing wind-powered voyage across the Atlantic Ocean to speak at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York City.

The documentary is screening as part of the Toronto Film Festival following its debut at Venice. It has been met with a generally warm response thus far by critics who have screened it. In addition to its release on Hulu, the movie is set to screen theatrically in many countries around the world throughout 2020 and into 2021. I Am Greta premieres November 13 on the Hulu streaming service. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself.