Disney and Marvel announced massive news throughout their over 4-hour investor day presentation today. Among the news dropped by Marvel's president, Kevin Feige, was that Baby Groot would get his own series of shorts on Disney+ called I Am Groot.

While not much is known about the, likely animated, series, other than that it will focus on Baby Groot and will introduce a variety of "new and unusual" characters on a series of different adventures, online fans have already begun to wonder if the stories might be based on the "I Am Groot" comic book series from 2017. The synopsis from those comics set Groot up for a series of adventures trying to return to Star-Lord, Drax, Rocket and the rest of his friends.

I Am Groot, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/o20fI6UL6N — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020

When the Guardians of the Galaxy get caught in a wormhole, a smaller-than-normal Groot is separated billions of light-years away from the team. Falling to a planet below, Groot discovers he is on an entirely alien and unknown world full of strange creatures and societies. Seriously underdeveloped and with nobody who can understand him, Groot will need to make the journey to the center of this world and find the way back to his family"!

It is not widely known, but Groot was originally an extraterrestrial invader sent to capture humans for experimentation. Groot was later reintroduced in a more heroic light and eventually joined the Guardians of the Galaxy.

There is no known (or announced) date for the premiere of Groot's new Disney+ series as yet. It is also unknown who will voice the sapling, but he's had a variety of actors supply his voice across major motion pictures, television and theme parks. Vin Diesel has famously taken on the challenge of Groot's somewhat limited lines in all the previous major movie outings for our fine wooded friend, including Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Diesel is also set to return to voice the character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Interestingly, other voice actors have voiced Groot in the variety of other live action and animated appearances. Kevin Michael Richardson voiced Groot in the Ultimate Spider-Man animated series, again in the Avengers Assemble animated series and in Hulk and the agents of S.M.A.S.H. as well as in the 2015 animated series Guardians of the Galaxy. Brian Drummond, another voice actor handled the Groot duties in Marvel Super Hero Adventures - Iron Man, a American-Canadian animated series based on the Marvel characters. Krystian Godlewski physically played the character (in a motion capture suit) in the original Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014. Fred Tatasciore voices Groot in the Disney California Adventure ride "Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout".

There has also been no further word on whether the stories will mostly stand alone, or if they will somehow tie to other Guardians (or other Marvel) plot lines. Marvel will undoubtedly have more to say as they push the series forward. We'll be sure to update you as we learn more.