Netflix has released a new trailer for I Am Mother. This sci-fi flick debuted at Sundance earlier this year and it's getting ready to make its way onto the streaming service this summer. It has an A-list duo heading it up in the form of Oscar-winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) and Rose Byrne (Bridesmaids), who plays a futuristic maternal robot. If this first trailer is any indication, it's going to be woman vs. robot in a very twist-filled, inventive and futuristic tale.

The trailer kicks off with a child being born in a bizarre, underground facility of some sort being raised by a robot. As we come to learn, this facility serves as something of a backup plan in order to save humanity. As she grows older, another human, rather unexpectedly, shows up and things get twisty and interesting from there. It devolves into a nobody trusting anybody situation with some serious 10 Cloverfield Lane vibes going on, only in a high-tech lab as opposed to a cruddy basement. Overall, it looks flashy and compelling.

I Am Mother centers on a girl (Clara Rugaard), who is the first of a new generation of humans to be raised by Mother (Rose Byrne). This girl has grown up in a strange facility and has been raised by this robot designed to repopulate the earth after the supposed extinction of humankind. However, their strong bond is put to the test when an injured stranger (Hilary Swank) arrives at the facility, bringing with her news that calls into question everything Mother has taught her daughter. Is the outside world really a desolate, humanless wasteland? Maybe not.

Directed by Grant Sputore, this serves as his feature directorial debut. It looks like a rather grand and epic debut for someone making their first movie. But that's what happens with a place like Netflix from time to time. They have a lot of money to throw around at premium content such as this and can afford to give an up-and-coming filmmaker a chance on something, since they don't have to rely on box office dollars in order to recoup their investment. The movie was produced by Timothy White and Kelvin Munro, with a screenplay by Michael Lloyd Green, working from a story that Sputore and Green cooked up with one another.

Netflix has also released a new poster for the movie, which we've also included for you to check out. Critics who have seen the movie have been rather kind to it so far. With 21 reviews counted, it holds a very solid 86 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It doesn't look like this is one of the titles that the streaming service will be giving any sort of theatrical release to, which is something they've been experimenting with more as of late. I Am Mother is set to hit Netflix streaming service on June 7. Be sure to check out the new trailer and poster below.