This week is the 5th anniversary of Paul Walker's death. The actor died in a car accident over Thanksgiving weekend back in 2013. And fans have been mourning his loss ever since. A new documentary is being released called I Am Paul Walker, and it looks back on the Fast & Furious star's life.

Timed with the fifth anniversary of Paul Walker's tragic death, Virgil Films is releasing the new documentary I Am Paul Walker next week. This feature-length documentary film explores the life and legacy of actor Paul Walker It will be arriving on VOD November 30, 2018. A DVD will then be released a few days later on December 4, 2018.

The documentary, running approximately 30-minutes longer than the version broadcast on television earlier this year, features interviews with those who were closest to Paul, including Fast & Furious actor Tyrese Gibson and director Rob Cohen, director Wayne Kramer, family members Cody Walker, Caleb Walker, Ashlie Walker, Cheryl Walker, and Paul Walker III and close friends, Oakley Lehman, Dr. Michael Domeier and Manager Matt Luber.

The movie dives deep into the past life of the Southern California native who cut his teeth as a child actor before breaking out in the blockbuster Fast and Furious movie franchise. The movie will track both his professional and personal life, along with showing off an extensive personal archive of never-before-seen candid video and still photographs provided by family and friends of the late actor,

I Am Paul Walker explores Paul's private side in tandem with the highlights of his highly successful film career. His devotion to his family, his passion for surfing and auto racing, his commitment to marine biology and sharks, his dedication to humanitarian work through his NGO, Reach Out Worldwide, and his love for his family define the character of the man who starred in Fast & Furious, one of the most wildly successful film franchises of all time.

I Am Paul Walker originally aired this past summer on the Paramount Network. This new cut of the movie will provide an even deeper exploration of what made the actor so likable, showing off moments that weren't seen on TV. Paramount is following in the footsteps of I Am Heath Ledger, which took a similar approach in examining the life of the late star of The Dark Knight. The documentary is directed by Adrian Buitenhuis. This is also the latest collaboration between Paramount and Derik Murray. He has previously produced movies based on John F. Kennedy Jr., Martin Luther King Jr., Muhammad Ali, Bruce Lee and Chris Farley.

You can check out the latest look at I Am Paul Walker. If you caught the movie on the Paramount Network, it may be worth revisiting to see some of the newly released material included here. The trailer was released by Network Entertainment, who also provided a new poster.