Change everything, without changing anything. That's the tagline of I Feel Pretty, the latest comedy from Amy Schumer, which finds her filling up a wine glass with Ranch salad dressing. Today, we have the first trailer and poster for this transformative work of laughs.

STXfilms' new comedy I Feel Pretty is written and directed by the team of Abby Kohn & Marc Silverstein. It also features Michelle Williams, Rory Scovel, Emily Ratajkowski, Aidy Bryant, Busy Philipps, Tom Hopper with Naomi Campbell and Lauren Hutton. The producers are McG, Mary Viola, Nicolas Chartier, Amy Schumer Alissa Phillips, Dominic Rustam. So you should have a pretty good idea of what you're in store for.

In I Feel Pretty an ordinary woman who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis wakes from a fall believing she is suddenly the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. With this newfound confidence she is empowered to live her life fearlessly and flawlessly, but what will happen when she realizes her appearance never changed?

The official press release doesn't give a release date for I Feel Pretty, but a quick Google search shows that the movie is set to splash down on June 29, 2018, giving us a much-needed comedy for the 4th of July weekend. And it looks like a timely yarn that will stand the test of bad reviews and poor box office, such as classics Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion and Ghost World, even if it doesn't do much to make a dent on its initial run.

Most noteworthy about I Feel Pretty is that the premise is quite similar to the Barbie movie that Schumer was once attached to. That Mattel toy-inspired comedy would have featured Schumer as Barbie, who lives in a world of other perfect Barbies, whom she can't compete with. She is transported to our real-world and discovers to love herself. Which is a major theme here. Only with a coupe of slight tweaks.

It was believed that Schumer dropped out of Barbie, which was supposed to be in theaters by now, because of the massive backlash against hiring her to play such an iconic character. She claimed that wasn't true, and this stands as evidence against that. These projects were just too similar. We get it, Schumer doesn't think she's pretty until she learns to love herself. It appears to be a theme in her work. As of now, Anne Hathaway has taken over the role of Barbie, who is now a Brunette living in a sea of blondes. She, too, will be transported into the real-world where she learns to accept her differences and thrives above and beyond the blondes of the world, all messages that speak to the female empowerment movements so prevalent in the social culture right now.

I Feel Pretty will be lighting up multiplexes across the country this summer. It's just the latest work from Amy Schumer who more recently tried her hand at drama in Thank You For Your Service, a true to life story about U.S. soldiers returning from Iraq, struggling to fit back into society. Not many laughs in that one. She'll also star in She Came To Me starring alongside Nicole Kidman and Steve Carell. The movie is described as a 'sweeping comedic drama, a multigenerational story about family and the complexities of modern life with a through line of two intertwining love sagas.' You can check out the first trailer and poster for I Feel Pretty thanks to Youtube.