I Know What You Did Last Summer is making a comeback. This time, the horror franchise will be happening on the small screen. Amazon is developing a new take on the slasher series. The project is being developed in partnership with Sony Pictures Television, James Wan's Atomic Monster and Original Film. The company seems to be high on the project as they have handed down a straight-to-series order.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer TV show was first announced in the summer of 2019. At the time, it was said that James Wan would direct the pilot with John Wick 3 writer Shay Hatten penning the script. The series is described as a modern take on the material, with a YA tilt. A brief plot description reads, "In a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers are stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night." Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of Television at Amazon Studios, had this to say in a statement.

"The best horror franchises always have another scare coming, and this I Know What You Did Last Summer series from Sara Goodman is a perfectly twisted update to the iconic slasher movie. Any way you slice it, our global Prime Video customers will love this modern take on the fan favorite film."

Now, it appears that Sara Goodman (Preacher, Gossip Girl) is set to write and executive produce the series. Like the 1997 slasher movie, the show will also be based on the 1973 novel of the same name by Lois Duncan. The project is said to have been in development for a couple of years. Shay Hatten, Erik Feig, Neal Moritz, Pavun Shetty, James Wan, Rob Hackett and Michael Clear are also on board as executive producers. Though James Wan was set to direct the pilot originally, that no longer appears to be the case. No new directors have been announced and there is no word on casting at this time. Jason Clodfelter, Sony Pictures Television Studios co-president, had this to say.

"We are thrilled to have I Know What You Did Last Summer with our incredible partners at Amazon Studios. Neal Moritz and Original Films' development consistently fires on all cylinders and that is proven once again with Sara Goodman's contemporary and pulsating character weaving suspense thriller."

The movie, directed by Jim Gillespie, starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze, Jr., Ryan Phillippe and Johnny Galecki. It takes place after an accident on a winding road that results in a man's death. Four teenagers dump their victim's body into the sea. One year later, the dead man returns from his watery grave seeking vengeance. It was a big hit, earning $125 million at the box office. It was followed by 1998's I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, with a direct-to-video sequel, I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, arriving in 2006.

There is no word yet on how soon Amazon intends to get the series before cameras. Like any movie or TV show in the works right now, that will depend largely on outside factors, given ongoing health and safety concerns. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.