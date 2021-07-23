It's been a while since anything was mentioned about the I Know What You Did Last Summer TV show, but thanks to Amazon's [email protected] panel, showrunner Sara Goodman teased what can be expected from the James Wan produced series which we now know will hit Amazon Prime Video in October 2021. It is around six months ago that news arrived of who would be starring in the series, including Madison Iseman, Biranne Tju, Sonya Balmores and Spencer Sutherland, but that was the last bit of information until today's announcement.

Sara Goodman called the Amazon Prime series "real, dysfunctional and completely unpredictable." While that sounds great, unpredictability in anything that has its base rooted in an older franchise usually means that changes have been made, and fans of any older franchise really don't like change. However, she also promised that the show would have "a lot of blood, violence and psychological stuff" which should be enough to appease many fans of the original.

"There will be blood... also I've put little Easter eggs throughout the season for those diehard fans," Goodman said. "[But] you absolutely do not have to have seen the movie or anything else to be a fan of the show. We have eight episodes to explore these characters who are not just running from a stalker, they are also having relationships and having issues with their families, and they are dealing with their fucking lives. There's more than just the mystery of who's after them. It's very much a mystery of who they really are."

Goodman went on, "The novel was of its time, and the movie was very much of its time, and I wanted to make a show that's of this time. And so, no one is just a jock. No one is just a smart girl. No one is just a bitch. People are really layered, and everyone has different pieces of themselves they show to different people at different times. They're much more diverse, and more complicated, and I think the cast is very much representative of those deeper, layered characters. And so is the story. Every episode has a different point of view of what happened that night, before the accident. Will make it much harder to figure out who's after them."

I Know What You Did Last Summer started life as a 1973 novel by Lois Duncan, and was previously made into a 1997 movie starring Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jennifer Love Hewitt, which spawned two sequels. The new series, like Scream before it, will expand the premise to a long format. The story sees a group of teenagers being stalked by a killer a year after they knock over and kill someone on the night of their graduation. Whether this new version will bring something new to the table or simply drag out a 90 minute movie premise into a full season show will soon be seen. With the series due to premier in October, we can expect to see a trailer arriving very soon.