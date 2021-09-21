Reboots and remakes are either loved or loathed by both fans and former stars of the original versions, and in the current wave of "slasher" movie revivals, Amazon's TV series based on 90's teen horror I Know What You Did Last Summer appears to have the backing of one of the movie's stars. Ryan Phillippe appeared alongside Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr in the 1997 movie, which itself was a loose adaptation of the 1973 Lois Duncan novel, and while he is not involved in the reboot, Phillippe is excited for the franchise to find a new audience with a new generation.

Speaking in an interview with ComicBook.com, Ryan Phillippe was asked about his thoughts on the new series. He said, "I'd be open to doing a cameo in something like that. I love the project, and I love the fact that it's held up over time and it still gets a new audience. Every couple of years, people are discovering it in different ways, and all of us original cast members are very much in support of this Amazon series."

He continued about the I Know What You Did Last Summer TV show saying, "I've heard the new cast is really great, and I can't wait to watch it. We've contributed a little bit from a publicity standpoint, to support the series. It does make you feel a little bit like a dinosaur, the fact that they're remaking projects that you were in. It's like, 'God, how old am I?' I heard, also, Amazon's doing a Cruel Intentions series. So I guess they're just going to go through my catalog and make shows on [my old movies]. It's cool, man. It's exciting. It means that you made something that mattered to people and that they still want to revisit, and that's a compliment."

Staying pretty much true to the movie, the Amazon Prime series will modernize the tale but still sees a group of teens being stalked by a shadowy killer a year after being involved in a fatal accident. In a town full of secrets, and shady characters galore, it is a question of how many will die before the killer is finally unmasked. While the movie featured some of the biggest teen names in the business at the time, the series is maybe not as focussed on big names with a main cast of Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, Brooke Bloom, Sonya Balmores and Bill Heck.

Meanwhile, Phillippe himself is appearing in spooky comedy Lady of the Manor, a buddy movie in which "stoner-slacker Hannah (Melanie Lynskey) is hired to portray Lady Wadsworth (Judy Greer), a Southern belle who died in 1875, in a tour at Wadsworth Manor. Hannah, a hot mess, figures she can fake it -until the ghost of Lady Wadsworth appears! Lady Wadsworth tells Hannah it's time to change her wild ways - and she'll haunt her until she does." The movie is available on-demand now, with the Blu-ray and DVD available from September 21st. I Know What You Did Last Summer comes to Amazon Prime Video on October 15th. This news originated at ComicBook.com.