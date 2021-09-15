A new teaser trailer has been released for I Know What You Did Last Summer, a new TV series adaptation of Lois Duncan's 1973 novel. Previously adapted into a franchise-spawning movie in 1997, the eight-episode series is scheduled to launch on Amazon Prime Video in October. One month ahead of the premiere, Amazon has dropped the first trailer for the upcoming horror series, and you can take a look at it below.

The new I Know What You Did Last Summer features a plot similar to the previous versions but told in an all-new way with a different cast. Specifically, it has been described as a "modern take" on the story. It stars Madison Iseman (Annabelle Come Home, Jumanji: The Next Level), Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, Brooke Bloom, and Bill Heck.

Sara Goodman (Preacher) developed the show for the small screen. Goodman also executive produces alongside Shay Hatten, the original movie's Neal Moritz and Pavun Shetty, Erik Feig, and Atomic Monster's James Wan, Rob Hackett, and Michael Clear. Craig Macneill, who'd directed the first episode, is also executive producing.

"There will be blood," Goodman said earlier this year through the [email protected] panel. "Also I've put little Easter eggs throughout the season for those die-hard fans. [But] you absolutely do not have to have seen the movie or anything else to be a fan of the show. We have eight episodes to explore these characters who are not just running from a stalker, they are also having relationships and having issues with their families, and they are dealing with their f-cking lives. There's more than just the mystery of who's after them. It's very much a mystery of who they really are."

Scream writer Kevin Williamson penned the movie adaptation of I Know What You Did Last Summer, which also starred names like Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ryan Phillipe. It was a very big hit at the box office, spawning a horror movie franchise with multiple sequels. I Still Know What You Did Last Summer was released in 1998 followed by I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer in 2006.

I Know What You Did Last Summer will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 15. The new trailer comes to us from Amazon. Meanwhile, all three of the I Know What You Did Last Summer movies are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video as well for anyone who wants to revisit the movie trilogy.