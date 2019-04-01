I Like Scary Movies, a one-of-a-kind experience will creep into the city of Los Angeles for a limited engagement. Beginning on April 4th, the multi-sensory installation inspired by some of Warner Bros. Pictures' and New Line Cinema's most iconic scary movies will lure fans into artistic reinterpretations of the worlds of the first chapter in the IT saga, The Shining, Beetlejuice, The Lost Boys, and A Nightmare on Elm Street.

I Like Scary Movies is the experience that all scary movie fans have been dreaming of - a groundbreaking immersive art installation that is a true celebration of some of the most beloved horror films. This is a unique opportunity for fans to interact and enjoy the films that they love in a completely new way with amazing photo opportunities to share with their friends. Come play with us as we take you back to The Shining, where you can "sink" into the infamous carpet from the Overlook hotel, before wandering through Beetlejuice's graveyard on your way to the Netherworld Waiting Room. Feel the fear as you enter Freddy's boiler room from A Nightmare on Elm Street and then revisit The Lost Boys on your way to Pennywise's lair. After all, we all float down here. When you visit I Like Scary Movies, you enter a multi-sensory experience where you can see, hear, feel and smell the environment. Don't miss out on the first stop of our tour, opening April 2019 in Los Angeles. The I Like Scary Movies experience is brought to life by Maximillian, the experiential artist behind many Hollywood studio activations over the years.

"Our goal was to create an experience where fans could take their time to engage with the fantastical worlds of scary movies that have shaped their fandom," says Maximillian. "We want them to be able to take a deep creative dive into some of their favorite movies in a way that is fun, engaging, artistic, and memorable, allowing them to really explore and enjoy the thrill of it all. The Warner Bros. Consumer Products team has been incredibly supportive of our vision and we can't wait for fans to experience it."

I Like Scary Movie event details:

event details: • A timed entry every 15 minutes so that you aren't waiting in line just to get in! Visitors can expect to spend an average of 90 minutes on their quest to capture their own iconic moments as they explore the rich worlds that have come to life.

• This first-of-its-kind exhibit spans 25,000 square feet (nearly half a football field!) and features amazing large-scale photo opportunities!

• Come play with us! "Sink" into the infamous carpet from the The Shining 's Overlook hotel and explore "redrum" hedges. Swallow your fear as you pass through the jaws of IT's Pennywise and explore the clown's sewer lair. Have a seat in the throne of Freddy Krueger and step into his boiler room to become snatched by his giant glove from A Nightmare on Elm Street Then have a turn as recently deceased guests in the Netherworld waiting room before visiting the Beetlejuice graveyard. Test your strength as you hang from the Santa Clara train tracks before becoming part of a "noodle" dinner from The Lost Boys . These are just a few things that fans will interact with on their way to the Gift Shop at the end of the journey, where we'll have exclusive merchandise for you to take a part of your experience home with you!

• Costumes are always fun to wear, but no masks or weapons (plastic or otherwise, including Freddy gloves) will be allowed within the space.

• Please leave large bags at home or in your vehicle, and don't bring in food or drinks. There are plenty of places around to grab a bite after the fun!

Beyond his 20 years of Comic-Con installations - from the Snakes on a Plane fuselage to the Pirates of the Caribbean Black Pearl shipwreck - Maximillian has recently orchestrated a wide range of national activations on behalf of his clientele, including the La La Land Aerial Dancers at City Hall, the drone lightshow at Dodger Stadium for Wonder Woman, and the Hollywood Bowl's Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Live-To-Film performance.

Tickets to the I Like Scary Movies experience are only $39. Click to book your ticket today!