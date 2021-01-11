Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are currently in talks to play Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin's next movie. The movie is titled Being the Ricardos, and it takes place during a production week on the set of I Love Lucy. The movie starts with a Monday table read and goes all the way to an audience shoot that Friday. As all of this takes place, "Lucy and Desi face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage."

Aaron Sorkin wrote the screenplay for Being the Ricardos, and he will helm the project for Amazon Studios and Escape Artists. As for when the movie will begin production, that is unclear at the moment, due to the public health crisis. With that being said, fans of I Love Lucy will likely be very interested to see Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem play Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz on the big screen.

I Love Lucy originally ran from 1951 to 1957 on CBS. The show consisted of 180 half-hour episodes spanning six seasons and is often regarded as one of the best sitcoms in television history. After the series ended in 1957, a different version continued for three more seasons with 13 one-hour specials, which ran from 1957 to 1960. It was first known as The Lucille Ball-Desi Arnaz Show and later in reruns as The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour. In addition to being one of the most watched sitcoms in America, the show has since been syndicated in dozens of countries all around the world.

In addition to the TV show, I Love Lucy also had a radio program and a line of comic books. In total, 35 issues of the I Love Lucy comic book were published between 1954 and 1962, which were later reissued in the early 1990s, which had collectors scrambling to find them. If that wasn't enough, the sitcom created an entire world of merchandise that sold millions of units in the 1950s and 1960s. Much of the merchandise is worth a lot of money these days.

Aaron Sorkin recently released The Trial of the Chicago 7 on Netflix and it has been getting major Academy Awards buzz in the entertainment industry, thanks to strong performances from Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Daniel Flaherty, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Noah Robbins, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp, and Jeremy Strong. Paired with the intense fandom of I Love Lucy with Sorkin attached to direct, along with Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem set to star, Being the Ricardos could be a major hit at the box office. The movie is set to be produced by produced by Escape Artists' Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce Being the Ricardos.