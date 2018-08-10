Chloe Moretz believes that I Love You, Daddy, the movie she made with Louis C.K., should not be released. The movie was preparing to be released back in November of 2017, but it was canceled just hours before the world premiere due to a The New York Times story that featured five women accusing C.K. of sexual misconduct. The comedian, the rest of the cast, and the studio were all blindsided by the story and decided to cancel the premiere and put the movie on hold, until the distributor, Orchard, dropped the movie permanently.

In a new interview, Chloe Grace Moretz says that she doesn't think that I Love You Daddy should ever get released because she believes that it would give Louis C.K. and other men in the industry who have been accused of sexual misconduct a voice. C.K. admitted to the wrong doing and made a swift apology, but the damage had already been done. The young actress also thinks that the movie should just go away. Moretz had this to say about I Love You, Daddy being released.

"I don't think it should be. I think it should just kind of go away, honestly. I don't think it's time for them to have a voice right now. Of course, it's devastating to put time into a project and have it disappear."

Although Chloe Grace Moretz feels that it was devastating to put so much time and energy into I Love You, Daddy, only to have it never get put out, she thinks that the #MeToo and Time's Up movements are more important. She also commented on the progressive nature of the recent movements and is happy to be a part of the dialogue. Additionally, Moretz believes that a significant change has already been made in the entertainment industry. She explains.

"But at the same time, this movement is so powerful and so progressive that I'm just happy to be in communication with everyone and to see the big change in the face of the industry, which I think is very, very real."

This is the opposite view that fellow actress Lindsay Lohan has about the situation. Lohan was recently interviewed and asked about the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and stated that she thought that they both made women look weak. Lohan also defended Harvey Weinstein back when he was first accused in a video post on social media. The actress believes that some of the allegations are real, but feels like there's too many false allegations coming out as well, and that those false allegations are hurting the industry. Needless to say, Lohan's thoughts on the subject have not been well-received.

Chloe Grace Moretz is currently on the big screen in the gay-conversion-therapy film The Miseducation of Cameron Post, which has been praised by critics. As for whether or not I Love You, Daddy will ever hit theaters, that is not clear at this time. However, it will more than likely see the light of day at some point, perhaps around the one year anniversary of the Louis C.K. scandal? You can read the rest of the lengthy interview with Moretz at The New York Times.