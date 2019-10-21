Saban has released a new trailer for the upcoming horror thriller, I See You. Helen Hunt stars in the movie and it looks like an intense mystery. Adam Randall directed the project from a script written by Devon Graye. I See You premiered earlier this year at the SXSW festival and has gotten some rave reviews, with many calling it unpredictable and a "beautifully crafted horror movie." This sounds like something horror fans are going to want to get their hands on when it comes out in December.

I See You begins when a 12-year old boy goes missing, as lead investigator Greg Harper (Jon Tenney) struggles to balance the pressure of the investigation and troubles with his wife, Jackie (Helen Hunt). Facing a recent affair, great strain is put on the family that slowly gnaws away at Jackie's grip on reality. But after a malicious presence manifests itself in their home and puts their son, Connor (Judah Lewis), in mortal danger, the cold, hard truth about evil in the Harper household is finally uncovered.

Without giving too much away, I See You keeps viewers guessing the entire time, all the way up until the final shot. Helen Hunt's performance has only received praise as she slowly starts to descend into madness. The trailer starts off normal enough, but it's clear there is something mysterious and terrifying underneath the surface, though it's not immediately clear exactly what that is at the moment. Whatever the case may be, we go from something seemingly normal to something that goes off the rails in a matter of seconds.

We see the 12-year old boy go missing as an invisible hand takes him off of his bike in the I See You trailer, but things get stranger within the Harper household, which starts with the TV turning on by itself to a news report about the missing boy. From there, things only get weirder as doors open and shut on their own, and there is plenty of broken glass. The movie just keeps you guessing and doesn't let up as possibilities keep on getting questioned and then questioned yet again in the next scene. Thankfully, the trailer doesn't give everything away.

I See You will be available in select theaters, digitally, and On Demand starting December 6th. Reviews are out there, which means spoilers are too, so make sure to stay away from certain sites if you're looking to go in completely blind. Helen Hunt had a good time making the movie and says, "Usually, you say 'cut' and I talk to a director and go, 'Did we get the intention that we wanted?'" However, this time was much different and had the cast asking, "'Was that scary? I think it was scary. Ok, let's move on," Hunt added. "The goal was super clear, and I liked that." The I See You trailer was provided to us from the Saban Films YouTube channel.