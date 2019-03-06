The first trailer for I Spit on Your Grave: Deja Vu has finally arrived. The long-awaited sequel ignores the recent remakes and is instead a true sequel to the original 1978 movie, I Spit on Your Grave. The original movie is often called one of the worst movies ever made, which has led to an extreme cult status in the 40 years since its release. The sequel was actually finished in 2015, but there has been a 4-year hold up, which makes the trailer release such a big deal.

I Spit on Your Grave Deja Vu brings back original actress Camille Keaton, reprising her role as Jennifer Hills with original director Meir Zarchi. Hills was gang raped and left for dead in a notoriously lengthy scene from the first movie, which saw her exact her revenge on her abusers. 40 years later, Hills is a successful writer who ends up having to go back to where her nightmare began, all of those years ago.

Now, Jennifer Hills and her daughter, played by Jamie Bernadette, have been kidnapped by the deranged revenge-seeking relatives of the men Jennifer killed so long ago. I Spit on Your Grave Deja Vu is being described as a game of either "hunt or be hunted," and promises an explosive follow up to "the most controversial tale of an eye-for-an-eye ever committed to celluloid." The trailer sure does seem to hint at some pretty explosive visuals that will certainly get fans of the original movie excited for the upcoming release of the sequel. Bernadette had this to say about starring in I Spit on Your Grave Deja Vu.

"Playing the daughter of Jennifer Hills was an incredible honor having been a fan of the original film long before my first audition for the sequel. The role proved to be one of the most trying of my career but simultaneously, one of the most rewarding. I am grateful and humbled to be part of the I Spit on Your Grave legacy"

As far as when I Spit on Your Grave Deja Vu will be out, it doesn't look like it will be getting a theatrical release. However, the trailer does reveal that it will be available on Blu-ray on April 23rd, which is just right around the corner. Hopefully some lucky fans will get to see a limited theatrical release. There does not appear to be plans for a wide release at this time, but that could change in the coming weeks. We'll just have to sit back and wait for some more news about that.

At the very least, fans of the 1978 original should be happy to know that I Spit on Your Grave Deja Vu is finally coming out, four years after it was completed. If the trailer is any indication, the sequel is taking a lot of cues from the original, but with a twist that should leave fans satisfied. It should also be cool for fans to see the long-awaited return of Camille Keaton and director Meir Zarchi. You can watch the I Spit on Your Grave Deja Vu trailer below, thanks to the Hollywood Streams YouTube channel.