Former American figure skater Nancy Kerrigan has not watched I, Tonya and it does not look like she will ever see it. In a recent interview, Kerrigan didn't discuss her feelings on the movie about Tonya Harding, in which Margot Robbie's sympathetic portrayal of the disgraced figure skater is that she is a victim of her own upbringing. Harding was convicted of hindering the investigation and was banned for life from the U.S. Figure Skating Association for the attack on Kerrigan that could have ruined her figure skating career.

In a new interview with the Boston Globe, Nancy Kerrigan admits that she hasn't seen I, Tonya and that she doesn't have much to say about it, which makes complete sense. Kerrigan has gone to great lengths to not discuss the incident over the years, deciding to leave the scandal in the past. However, the critically acclaimed movie about her former rival is all over the news as is the name Tonya Harding, who seems to be seen in a more sympathetic view in public since the movie came out. Kerrigan had this to say.

"I've been busy. I was at the national (figure skating) championships this week so I didn't watch the Golden Globes. I haven't seen the movie. I'm just busy living my life. I was the victim. Like, that's my role in this whole thing. That's it. At this point, it's so much easier and better to just be... it's not really part of my life. It is weird, that's for sure. A bizarre thing. The whole thing was crazy, being that it's a story. I mean, come on."

Nancy Kerrigan was the victim of a brutal attack when an armed assailant clubbed her on the knee with a police baton during an Olympic practice session in 1994. The assailant ended up being a hit man hired by Tonya Harding's ex-husband Jeff Gillooly and his friend Shawn Eckhart. Despite the attack, Kerrigan was able to recover in time for the Olympics and gave an outstanding performance that ultimately earned her a silver medal. As previously noted, Nancy Kerrigan has gone to great lengths to leave the incident in the past and rarely discusses it in interviews.

Tonya Harding is now revealing she first heard about the possible plot to take out Nancy Kerrigan two months before the 1994 United States National Championships. The disgraced figure skater claimed that she began to suspect a plan was being coordinated after overhearing a conversation her then-husband Jeff Gillooly was having with his friend Shawn Eckardt. Harding says that she wasn't exactly sure what they were planning, but it involved "taking someone out" so that she could make it through and maintains that's all that she knew. Harding is adamant that she did not plan the attack or suggest that Gillooly hire Shane Stent to carry it out.

Interest has been renewed in the 24-year old incident thanks to the success of Margot Robbie's I, Tonya, which recounts the story and details the hardships Tonya Harding faced as the daughter of an abusive mother and wife of an abusive husband. Robbie and co-star Allison Janney both earned Golden Globe nominations for their performances in the movie, which was also up for Best Picture, Comedy or Musical at the Globes. However, only Janney took home an award and thanked Harding, who was in the audience for the awards ceremony. You can read more about what Nancy Kerrigan had to say about I, Tonya courtesy of The Boston Globe.