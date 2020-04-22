Another musical legend is getting an all-new biopic, as a Whitney Houston movie is now in the works. Called I Wanna Dance with Somebody, the biopic will be written by Bohemian Rhapsody writer Anthony McCarten with The Photograph helmer Stella Meghie on board to direct. Music producer Clive Davis is developing the project directly with Pat Houston of the Houston Estate as well, as the two will produce alongside Primary Wave Music's Larry Mestel, Denis O'Sullivan, and writer Anthony McCarten.

As the Houston Estate is directly involved with the project, Houstin's music catalog will be available for use in the movie. This means we'll be able to hear some of the legendary singer's best songs featured in the biopic, such as "Saving All My Love for You," "How Will I Know," "Where Do Broken Hearts Go," and so many more. Of course, Houston also recorded original music for the 1992 movie The Bodyguard, also starring in the film opposite Kevin Costner. Her song "I Will Always Love You" from the movie's official soundtrack still remains one of Houston's most well-known hits of all time.

This will not be the first biopic based on Whitney Houston, as a TV movie about the singer's life was released just five years ago by Lifetime. Called Whitney, the movie was directed by Angela Bassett using a screenplay by Shem Bitterman. Yaya DaCosta (Chicago Med) stars as Houston in the biopic alongside Arlen Escarpeta as Bobby Brown and Yolonda Ross as Robyn Crawford. Several documentaries about Whitney Houston's life, career, and death have also been released over the years, but I Wanna Dance With Somebody will serve as the first scripted biopic for Houston to be released theatrically.

While Houston's work as an actress, singer, and stage performer might be nothing short of incredible, things weren't always rosy for the pop culture icon behind the scenes. Her tumultuous marriage to Bobby Brown and history of drug use are very well documented, and for the sake of accuracy, these issues may need to be explored in the upcoming biopic. Like many biopics about deceased celebrities, the tragic way Houston died may also be delved into by the movie, although it was totally ignored by the 2015 biopic. In 2012, Houston was found dead in the bathtub of her Beverly Hills home, apparently drowning with heart disease and cocaine contributing to her passing.

In recent years, musician biopics have proven to be very successful. Movies like Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody have garnered excellent reviews in addition to big box office success, and other new biopics of famous singers like Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley are also in the works. Currently, I Wanna Dance With Somebody doesn't have distribution and it's not clear when the movie might be released. Casting information also has yet to be revealed, but with a writer and director in place, that part of the process might begin soon. In the meantime, let the speculation begin from fans over who might be playing the iconic singer. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.