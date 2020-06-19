Sad news is coming out of Hollywood as vetern actor Ian Holm has reportedly passed away. Widely known for his many works including such iconic movies as Alien and Lord of the Rings, Holm reportedly died this week in London due after battling an illness associated with Parkinson's disease. According to his agent, the final days of Holm's life were also captured in a series of pastel portraits by his wife, Sophie de Stempel. He was 88 years old.

"It is with great sadness that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88," Holm's agent said in a statement released on Thursday morning. "He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer. Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely."

Ian Holm Cuthbert was born on the 12th of September in 1931 in Essex, England. He became fascinated with performing at an early age, and as a young actor, he'd work he'd train under actor Henry Baynton and joined the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. He'd put his dramatic endeavors on pause for a sting with the National Service in the British Army, but following his service, Holm was back to doing what he loved, graduating from RADA in 1953. He'd also become of the Royal Shakespeare Company when it was founded in 1960.

Holm would spend many years performing on stage, with roles including Richard III in the BBC's The Wars of The Roses and as the lead in the Dennis Potter TV play Moonlight on the Highway. He'd win a Tony Award in 1967 for Best Featured Actor in a Play when he portrayed Lenny in Harold Pinter's The Homecoming. He'd also star alongside his son Barnaby in the BBC TV series The Lost Boys, portraying the role of J. M. Barrie. Holm would also win the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor for playing the titular role in King Lear.

In the '70s, Holm would get his first big break in movies when he appeared in the Ridley Scott's Alien. In the sci-fi classic, Holm played the android Ash, and the role helped to bring much bigger fame to the career actor. earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor and he was also recognized for the performance at the Cannes Film Festival with a special award. Back in England, Holm would also win a BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actor for his Chariots role.

Additionally, Holm can be recognized for some of his many other movie roles. He played the elder Bilbo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring, later reprising the role for the sequel The Return of the King and again twice more for The Hobbit movies. Some of his other most memorable parts include Vito Cornelius in The Fifth Element, Sir William Withey Gull in From Hell, and as Napoleon Bonaparte in the movies Time Bandits and The Emperor's New Clothes as well as the TV series Napoleon and Love.

Holm's survivors include his wife, Sophie de Stempel, and five children from previous relationships: Harry, Jessica, Barnaby, Sarah-Jane, and Lissy. Our thoughts go out to them at this difficult time. Holm is a legend in every sense of the word and he will always be remembered. Rest in peace. This news comes to us from The Guardians.