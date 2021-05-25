Sir Ian McKellen has just turned 82 years old, so it's as good a time as any for fans to celebrate the actor and his body of work on social media. A veteran of the screen whose career has spanned for more than six decades and still going strong, some of McKellen's most popular roles include playing Magneto in the X-Men movies and Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings. And those are just two of the many, many roles Ian McKellen has portrayed to impress fans and critics alike.

happy 82nd birthday to sir ian mckellen! pic.twitter.com/07As5AXyTg — han | loki era (@infinityhowlett) May 25, 2021

Happy birthday #IanMcKellan, 82 today. He was a hugely respected star of the stage for over 20 years before his prominence grew in movies. Considered a British cultural icon, McKellan is most famous as Magneto in the X-Men series & Gandalf in the Lord Of The Rings trilogy. pic.twitter.com/XMiB6T4uqs — All The Right Movies (@right_movies) May 25, 2021

May 25th, 1939, is the birthday of British acting icon Sir Ian McKellan, who once said: "Personally, coming out was one of the most important things I've ever done, lifting from my shoulders the millstone of lies that I hadn't even realized I was carrying." pic.twitter.com/2fCJwzbudM — Kevin “All Billionaires Are Bad” Nenstiel (@KLNenstiel) May 25, 2021

Happy birthday to the extraordinary Sir Ian Mckellen. I was first at awe of his greatness when I saw Richard III. Both fascinating and repelling, he just nailed every segment of his character’s dramatic arch. pic.twitter.com/Cl30qBg36L — Juan Hernández (@jhpcine) May 25, 2021

Happy birthday to English actor Ian McKellen, born May 25, 1939. He has performed in genres ranging from Shakespearean & modern theatre to popular fantasy & science fiction, including Richard III, Gods & Monsters, Magneto in X-Men & Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings & The Hobbit. pic.twitter.com/RktJq322YR — Killer Kitsch (@killer_kitsch) May 25, 2021

It is an absolute gift to have your work and may this day and the coming year bring you every joy ???????????? pic.twitter.com/Y0VLwDPrM6 — Next 2 Nerds (@next_nerds) May 25, 2021

(oh & @bibliowitch too i guess ????) — ???????? ???????????????????????????? ???????? ???????????? ???? (@lariska_prgitay) May 25, 2021

These days, McKellen can be seen starring in his own one man show Ian McKellen On Stage. On his birthday, the actor posted that the show will premiere via Amazon Prime Video and National Theatre on June 11 for the UK and Ireland, with other countries following later this year. The show sees McKellen performing extracts from some of his most iconic performances, which is truly a sight to see for any big fan of the acclaimed actor.

For UK & Ireland beginning 11 June, Amazon Prime Video and National Theatre will premiere "Ian McKellen On Stage." Other countries will follow later this year. https://t.co/vvGUjthReapic.twitter.com/ZTsgek5Le0 — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) May 25, 2021

However McKellen is celebrating his special day, let's just hope his 82nd birthday is one of the best he's had yet. Happy birthday, Sir Ian McKellen! You can see many more tribute posts for the actor on Twitter.

Happy birthday, Sir Ian McKellen ???????? pic.twitter.com/8PTqp4NtrL — JumpCut Online ???? #JumpCutCharityInitiative (@JumpCut_Online) May 25, 2021

Happy birthday to Ian McKellen pic.twitter.com/qkaVn4xaF0 — Rafael (@rafaelfunko) May 25, 2021

Happy Birthday to Sir Ian McKellen. The award winning and acclaimed English actor of stage/TV/film has had a long and successful career. His works include The Keep, The Good Liar, All Is True, The X-Men films, Mr. Holmes, The Da Vinci Code, & The Lord of the Rings trilogy. pic.twitter.com/Cb5dGCCKm7 — Dvd Daddy (@DVD_Daddy) May 25, 2021