In December 2020, the Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page announced his transgender identity via a heartfelt yet powerful social media post. Following the news, his former and current co-stars celebrated the actor for inspiring millions. Recently, Sir Ian McKellen, who worked with Page in X-Men: The Last Stand, also expressed how "happy" he is that the actor made the announcement, but at the same time, he is "disappointed" with himself for not realizing what his co-star was going through when the film was being shot.

Page played the character of the mutant Kitty Pryde in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand opposite Magneto, played by McKellen, who remembers how shy and closed off the actor was on the sets of the film.

"I remember Elliot Page, in one of the X-Men, sat as close as we are now. And I had to speak when they'd finished, and I couldn't hear what they were saying. Nobody could hear what they were saying. So, I said, 'Look, if you can't speak up, would you mind when you're finished speaking, just dropping your hand so I know when you've finished speaking?'"

But as the years went by, Page turned into a confident individual who didn't fear coming out, first as gay in 2014 and then as trans in 2020. For years, he has strongly campaigned against the suppression faced by gays and transgenders as well as stood up for their rights. "And then they came out [as gay] years later and suddenly you couldn't stop them talking. You heard everything. And now...they're Elliot. And I'm so happy for Elliot. And so disappointed in myself that I didn't detect what their difficulty was with communicating," McKellen further added.

McKellen has been openly gay since 1988 and understands how Page regained his self-confidence by truly accepting himself.

"Everything gets better when you come out because you get self-confidence. So, you get better in terms of relationships, friends of all sorts, family, if you're lucky. And in my case, I think in every case, your acting is bound to change and improve."

Page came out as transgender on December 1, 2020 in a social media post where he expressed his "overwhelming gratitude" for all the people who empowered him to embrace his true self.

"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place," he had written in his post.

Page currently stars in the hit Netflix series The Umbrella Academy and will reprise the character of Vanya Hargreeves in its Season 3 as well. The above quotes come to us via Attitude Magazine