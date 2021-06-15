Ice Cube is feeling the love from his fans on his birthday, leaving the hip hop legend and Hollywood star feeling grateful. Because of his special day, Cube's name has been trending on Twitter as fans everywhere have been personally sending him happy birthday wishes. Among the many fans wishing Cube the very best for his 52nd birthday was Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bootsy Collins, whose tribute post on Twitter, quickly caught the attention of Cube himself.

"Happy OG Birthday Ice Cube & may u continue to G Funk with P Funk baba! Bootsy baby!!!" Collins wrote. "Nobody spreads love like my funky forefather Bootsy," Cube responded. "Today is a good day."

In another tweet, Cube thanked the thousands of fans for sending him birthday wishes as well, as the Friday series star posted a tweet that reads: "I wanna thank everybody wishing me a Happy Birthday today. Much love from ya homie, Ice Cube."

Fellow rapper turned actor 50 Cent also paid tribute by posting a picture of himself with Cube when the two attended a basketball game. The tweet reads: "Happy Birthday to my man Ice Cube. God bless wishing him many more."

Many fans are also posting happy birthday messages for Cube, which includes one tweet from someone who said, "Happy birthday, Cube. You are one of the most influential people in the world. Starting with your early lyrics, rap/music career.. to your comedy in movies and writing your own movies.. to big3. You have done it all. You're a legend."

"In honor of it being the legend and icon Ice Cube's birthday I had to listen to one of my most favorite songs by him," says another fan, referring to "Good Cop, Bad Cop" from the album Everythang's Corrupt. "This song goes hard. Happy birthday O.G. and legend. Much love and respect always and enjoy your day."

Another tweet reads: "No more iconic in rap & hip hop than the birthday celebrating @icecube Birthday cake he even has some stellar performances in movies such as Higher Learning, Boyz n the Hood &Friday. Author of the greatest dis-track in music #NoVaseline & comedy genius on Jump St. Happy Birthday Sir #GOAT."

And another fan, who's birthday twins with Cube, also posted: "Happy birthday ice cube have a good day bro. I'm glad I get to share the same birthday as you!"

First famous for his rap career, Cube has made a very successful transition into acting. Along with starring in and helping to create the Friday series, his other memorable roles include parts in Boyz n the Hood, Three Kings, 21 and 22 Jump Street, Ride Along, Are We There Yet?, and the Barbershop movies. He can next be seen in the upcoming sports drama Flint Strong.

Whether you're putting on some of Cube's hip hop or watching some of his movies, there are many ways to celebrate the 52nd birthday of the hop hop and movie legend. Let us also join the fans in wishing Ice Cube a very happy birthday. You can see what others are saying about Cube's birthday on Twitter.

