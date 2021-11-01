Halloween is known for people wearing outfits to celebrate the beloved holiday. Multiple people go to parties dressed up as someone they like, be it a fictional character, or a food product. Many couples have costumes with a similar theme to show they are together. Ice-T and Coco are one such pair. For the holiday, they decided to dress up as the Joker and Harley Quinn.

In a Twitter post, viewers can see Ice-T wearing a purple striped suit, as well as a mask of The Clown Prince of Crime. Coco, meanwhile, is wearing a mostly white shirt and dyed pigtails. Her costume is not similar to the look in Batman: The Animated Series, where she was created. Instead, it resembles the modern style of the character. Harley's original outfit looks more like a court jester in medieval times. It was inspired by a costume Arleen Sorkin wore during a dream sequence in the soap opera Days of Our Lives. In more recent comic books, her look has changed. Her current outfit bears similarities to a schoolgirl.

Although the Joker and Harley Quinn are one of the most iconic comic book couples, they have recently spent far more time apart than together. In films such as Joker, The Suicide Squad, and Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn,﻿the pair are not together. That is probably for the best, as in the comics, the Joker is physically and emotionally abusive to Harley. Their rocky relationship inspired the critically acclaimed comic book story Mad Love. In the previously mentioned adaptations, they have been going solo. Joker took place outside the DC Extended Universe. He did not mention his comic book counterpart's former love interest. Harley made references to "Mister J" in The Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn, but he did not physically show up. In all of the movies, they do not appear on screen together.

Ice T and Coco have had a far better love story than the characters they're dressed as. While most celebrity couples have divorced, these two have found a way to make it work. They were married in January 2002. They will celebrate being married for two decades next year. Not many Hollywood couples can say they have been with each other for almost 20 years. On June 4, 2011, they renewed their wedding vows. Their first kid, a daughter named Chanel, was born in 2015.

In the Twitter post, there has been a pretty large fan reaction. As of the writing of this article, the post has over 15,000 likes. The reception is likely a combination of things. Followers love the celebrity couple. Additionally, while The Joker and Harley Quinn have a tense dynamic, they are each beloved parts of pop culture. He is one of, if not the greatest comic book villain of all time. She is a villain turned anti-hero who has become one of DC Comics' most popular characters. If someone could create a Mount Rushmore of the comic book publisher's most popular heroes and villains, Harley would definitely show up.

