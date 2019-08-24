Idle Hands is one of those cult classic horror movies which never got a sequel, but if someone in Hollywood wants to make one, star Devon Sawa is on board to return. As time goes on, it certainly seems less and less likely we'll ever seen an official follow-up to the 1999 movie. Still, because other classic movies from the '80s and '90s are often getting modern sequels these days, it's definitely possible.

While Devon Sawa doesn't seem to be holding his breath, he admits he'd love to be a part of it should it one day get the green light.

"I would love that to happen but unfortunately the first one didn't... I think it broke even or something like that, but you never know. You never know."

Directed by Rodman Flender and written by Terri Hughes and Ron Milbauer, Idle Hands stars Sawa as stoner teenager Anton Tobias. In the wacky horror comedy, Anton's hand gets a life of its own when it gets possessed and goes on a killing spree, which it continues even after the appendage is severed. Along with Sawa, Seth Green, Elden Henson, Jessica Alba, and Vivia A. Fox also starred. As Sawa has alluded to, the movie was a box office bomb and is considered to be a commercial failure. Still, like many other classic horror movies, Idle Hands has since developed a cult following.

Of course, Idle Hands isn't the only franchise Sawa is willing to return to. Just recently, the actor revealed to us he'd love to take part in a new Final Destination movie as well. While Sawa says he's getting older that that ship has probably sailed, he would "do it in a heartbeat" if he were asked to return to the series. Sawa famously portrayed the lead character in the original movie in 2002, which tells the story of a teenager's premonition of a deadly plane crash moments before it happens. Because the sequel suggests Sawa's character was killed by a falling brick, including him in another movie could prove to be creatively challenging.

More recently, Sawa co-stars with John Travolta in the upcoming thriller The Fanatic. Directed by Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst, the movie follows Travolta as a psychotic man named Moose. Obsessed with his favorite action hero Hunter Dunbar (Sawa), Moose turns to stalking to get the attention he feels he deserves from the Hollywood celebrity. As Moose's obsession grows to an incredibly unhealthy degree, Hunter increasingly finds himself in great danger. According to Durst, the story is inspired by real-life issues the singer has previously had with an obsessed fan. The Fanatic will premiere in limited theaters on Aug. 30 with a VOD release date following on Sept. 6.

It doesn't seem like Idle Hands 2 is at the top of Hollywood's list of sequel priorities, but as Sawa says, you never know. Stranger things have happened, so if this is something that gets a green light one day, it's good to know Sawa is already on board. Sawa's comments on the potential sequel come to us from ComicBook.com.