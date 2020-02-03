Scream Factory does it again by bringing another 90s horror classic back from the dead in a collector's edition blu-ray. This time it's the touching story of a boy and his right hand, Idle Hands! The Devil will find work for idle hands to do ... so what happens when he chooses the laziest teen slacker in the world to do his dirty work?

In Idle Hands, Anton Tobias (Devon Sawa, Final Destination) is a channel-surfing, junk-food-munching, couch-potato burn-out who can't control the murderous impulses of his recently possessed hand. With the help of his zombiefied buddies, Mick (Seth Green, Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery) and Pnub (Elden Henson, Daredevil), Anton's got to stop the rampaging devil appendage before it takes total control of his life and ruins any chance he has with class hottie Molly (Jessica Alba, Dark Angel). Vivica A. Fox (Kill Bill) and Jack Noseworthy (Event Horizon) co-star in this wickedly funny horror comedy.

Get your hands ready to pre-order our new definitive Blu-ray edition of the cult film horror-comedy Idle Hands . Details so far look like this:

• National street date for North America (Region A) is May 12, 2020.

• Idle Hands is being presented as a Collector's Edition release and will come guaranteed with a slipcover in its first three months of release.

is being presented as a Collector's Edition release and will come guaranteed with a slipcover in its first three months of release. • The newly commissioned and Director-approved artwork you see pictured comes to us from artist Laz Marquez. This art will be front-facing and the reverse side of the wrap will feature the original theatrical artwork.

• New extras are in progress and will be announced on a later date (April timing). Director Rodman Flender is very much on board and our production team is working hard to secure cast & more.

Pre-order now directly from the Shout! Factory store and the first 50 orders will receive an exclusive limited-edition 18" x 24" rolled poster of the exclusive new illustration.

Idle Hands - TV Spot (1999) pic.twitter.com/aV5I9evBNB — Horror Ads🔪 (@horrorads) December 10, 2019