With the long-delayed No Time to Die all set to feature Daniel Craig's final outing as the famous British spy, James Bond fans are wondering who will be next to pull on the famous tux, sip martinis, and shoot bad guys all in the name of Queen and country. Well, according to Ladbrokes traders, that man could well be Thor star Idris Elba, with a new report claiming that Elba's chances of becoming the next James Bond have skyrocketed.

The odds of Idris Elba taking on the 007 mantle have increased with the Star Trek Beyond actor now having a 10/1 shot in the betting to play the next James Bond. Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said, "Idris Elba has been there or thereabout at the head of the Bond betting in the last few years and we're not yet ruling him out for the role." Elba has been in the running for the role for quite some time, and the odds moving in his favor is sure to get tongues wagging and the rumor mill churning once again.

Though the actor has never actively sought out the role, he has admitted in the past that if he were approached, he would definitely take it. Discussing the matter last year Elba said, "James Bond is a hugely coveted, iconic, beloved character, that takes audiences on this massive escapism journey. Of course, if someone said to me 'Do you want to play James Bond?,' I'd be like, Yeah! That's fascinating to me. But it's not something I've expressed, like, yeah, I wanna be the black James Bond."

While many are still hoping that Elba will be chosen to become the first black James Bond, Grantchester star James Norton (2/1) and Outlander's Sam Heughan (3/1) remain the favorites ahead of the likes of Loki star Tom Hiddleston at 5/1 and Mad Max: Fury Road's Tom Hardy at 8/1.

While he may never take on the role of Bond, Elba has been teasing the return of his hit character Luther, with the actor recently claiming that there are plans to give the detective his big screen debut. "There isn't a real formal plan for Luther at the moment," Elba said, before going on to add that he has "made it very clear" that he'd "like to see Luther come back as a movie." He concluded by saying more definitively that "I can tell you this, that we are this close to making a film of Luther."

Before any of that though, we still have yet to see Daniel Craig as James Bond for the fifth and final time in No Time to Die, which picks up five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, with James Bond having now left active service. He is approached by Felix Leiter, his friend, and a CIA officer, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev was abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before.

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous films, with Rami Malek and Lashana Lynch joining the main cast.

No Time to Die has been delayed several times due to the ongoing global circumstances and is now scheduled for release on 12 November in the United Kingdom and on 25 November in the United States. This comes to us from Ladbrokes.