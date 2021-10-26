Well-known for playing suave, alluring characters who often ooze sex-appeal, Idris Elba struck as a strange choice for the role of Knuckles the Echidna in Paramount Pictures' upcoming sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The actor though has now assured fans of the video game franchise that he will be leaving all semblance of seduction at the door when he voices Knuckles, stating that the red echidna will not be sexy. The clarification is appreciated, as the world is likely not really ready for a sexy version of Knuckles. Hopefully, it never will be.

"Honestly, I cannot say. Contractually, I cannot say anything. But I wouldn't say he was sexy. I don't think I'm going for that. That's for sure."

While Idris Elba is contractually obliged to keep quiet regarding Knuckles' role in proceedings, an alleged official synopsis has revealed some insight into what audiences can expect when they return for Sonic and the Hedgehog 2. The synopsis states that the sequel will pick up with the super-fast spiny mammal having settled in Green Hills. But Sonic is ready for more freedom, and Tom and Maddie agree to leave him home while they go on vacation. No sooner are they gone, when Dr. Robotnik comes back, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to both build and destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

Sonic the Hedgehog director Jeff Fowler will return to helm the follow-up, with Sonic the Hedgehog 2 also set to bring back the likes of Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog, alongside Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, and James Marsden as Tom Wachowski and Tika Sumpter as his wife, Maddie. Additionally, Miles "Tails" Prower will appear in the movie following his previous appearance in the mid-credits scene from the first movie.

Introduced in the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 video game way, way back in 1994, Knuckles began his story as a non-playable antagonist before uniting with Sonic, and has since become one of the most popular characters in the franchise. Much like Sonic, Knuckles has several unique abilities including gliding and climbing up walls, and is a powerful fighter with spiked hands. He serves as the guardian of the Master Emerald, a huge gemstone that controls the series' integral Chaos Emeralds, and is the last living member of his race.

It sounds like the origin of Idris Elba's Knuckles will take a lot of inspiration from the source material, beginning the story as a villain working alongside Dr. Robotnik before being swayed by Sonic's good nature and switching sides. While Elba will leave the expected sexiness behind, the actor has previously proven his talent for voicing villainy with 2016's The Jungle Book, in which he voiced the legendary tiger Shere Khan.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is scheduled for release in the United States on April 8, 2022, by Paramount Pictures in association with Sega Sammy Group. This comes to us courtesy of Screen Rant.