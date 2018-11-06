It's that time of year, everyone. That special time when one man is named the sexiest of them all by one publication, who passes out just such an honor on an annual basis. This year, it's Idris Elba who takes home the top prize as he's been named the Sexiest Man Alive by People Magazine. Elba beat out the likes of other men in Hollywood such as Chris Hemsworth, Hugh Jackman, Dwayne Johnson and many others to earn the title for 2018.

The 46-year-old actor has become increasingly prolific in recent years as one of the most in-demand and well-respected talents in the industry. His knack for drama, and even comedy when the situation calls for it, has made Idris Elba a standout and unique talent, who is apparently quite sexy as well. So what did Elba think when he found out about being bestowed with the title of Sexiest Man Alive 2018? Here's what he had to say about it.

"I was like, 'Come on, no way. Really?' Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, 'Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.' But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise, an ego boost for sure."

Who wouldn't feel something of an ego boost when put in that same situation? But it's not just Idris Elba's good looks that make him objectively sexy. The man has true talent, having first made his way on the radar of American audiences with his breakout role in The Wire. Ever since then, he's been on the rise.

Starting with his role as Heimdall in Thor, the actor has been popping up in the Marvel Cinematic universe, including in this year's Avengers: Infinity War. Given that the MCU is the biggest thing on the planet, it's certainly helped give him a great deal of exposure. Some of his other key projects include Pacific Rim, Prometheus, Star Trek Beyond, and some prestige projects, like Beasts of No Nation and Molly's Game. Elba, for his part, did have a little advice to impart during his interview about being named Sexiest Man Alive.

"Life isn't about thinking about what you should have done. I think everyone should adopt the philosophy that tomorrow is not promised so just go for it today, man. You might as well do it to your heart's content."

Next up for Idris Elba is the Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs and Shaw, which is currently filming. He's also set to star in the Cats movie adaptation, as well as George Miller's next directorial effort, Three Thousand Years of Longing. Will he show up in Avengers 4? Anything is possible at this point, but even if his time in the MCU is done, Elba won't have any trouble finding work. You can check out Idris Elba on the cover of People for their Sexiest Man Alive issue below.