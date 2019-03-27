Charlie Kaufman is writing and directing a horror movie?! Kinda. I'll leave that up to you and the final film to decide. But the rundown for I'm Thinking of Ending Things, Kaufman's upcoming Netflix adaptation of Ian Reid's 2016 novel of the same name, has been described as a psychological thriller and horror fiction. So there you go. Boom. And today we have word the horror-thriller has just added Hollywood heavy-hitters such as Toni Collette, Jessie Buckley, and David Thewlis to the cast which already includes Jesse Plemons.

Charlie Kaufman is writing and directing the movie which is based on Ian Reid's 2016 novel of the same name. The book follows the tale of a man and his girlfriend, who is thinking of terminating their relationship, going on a road trip to a secluded farm so she can meet his parents. Sounds quaint, right? Nope. Out of nowhere, this young man takes himself a detour and then unexpectedly leaves his girlfriend stranded out in the middle of nowhere. From there the story is said to devolve into a twisted mix of palpable tension, psychological frailty, and sheer terror. Moo-Haha. Sounds like good times to this horror junkie!

Jessie Buckley will be playing the role of the girlfriend left stranded in the middle of nowhere with Jesse Plemons playing the young man who leaves her for dead. Buckley is best known for her role as Lorna Bow on Steven Knight and FX's series Taboo co-starring Tom Hardy, but Buckley's other credits include Michael Pearce's Beast with Johnny Flynn, and Stephen Gaghan's upcoming The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle starring Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek, and Tom Holland.

Meanwhile, Jesse Plemons is an actor we all know from roles in Breaking Bad, Vice, Game Night, and The Master. And let's not forget his roles in Black Mirror season 5 episode USS Callister and as Ed Blumquist in the second season of FX's Fargo TV series. Plemons can be seen next in Scott Cooper's Antlers with Keri Russell, Jaume Collet-Serra's Jungle Cruise with Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson, and Martin Scorsese's The Irishman starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci.

Plemons and Buckley will be joined in the Netflix Original by the above-mentioned Toni Collette and David Thewlis as I assume, Plemons parents. But this has not been confirmed. All the same, Collette is an actress we all know from roles in horror flicks such as M. Night Shyamalan's The Sixth Sense, Ari Aster's Hereditary, and Dan Gilroy's Velvet Buzzsaw. Thewlis meanwhile is best known for playing the role of cursed teacher Remus Lupin in Warner Brothers' adaptations of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban through Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. Thewlis has also starred in Wonder Woman, The Big Lebowski, and as the villainous V.M. Varga in the third season of FX's Fargo TV series.

For those of you out there that might need a refresher course, Charlie Kaufman is best known as the screenwriter behind such classics as Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Adaptation, Human Nature, and Being John Malkovich. Kaufman made the jump to writer-director a few years back with Anomalisa and Synecdoche, New York. On top of writing and directing I'm Thinking of Ending Things, Kaufman is also producing with frequent collaborator Anthony Bregman, alongside Bob Salerno, and Stefanie Azpiazu. Reid will serve as co-producer. This casting update comes to us via Variety.