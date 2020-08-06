We have a new trailer for I'm Thinking of Ending Things. This is the latest original movie from Netflix and it comes from Oscar-winner Charlie Kaufman (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Being John Malkovich). It serves as an adaptation of Iain Reid's acclaimed and best-selling novel of the same name. Described as "an exploration of regret, longing and the fragility of the human spirit," this looks to be right in line with what we've come to expect from the filmmaker over the years. But in this case, Kaufman is taking a tense and terrifying turn.

The trailer opens up with a seemingly happy couple getting together to take a road trip to meet the boyfriend's parents. It is snowing and the two seem excited to be in one another's company. Some voiceover from our lead character, played by Jessie Buckley, helps set the stage for the central conflict. Happy though they may seem, she is considering ending the relationship. Hence, the title. Once they meet his parents, things get uncomfortable in a hurry. It gets progressively strange and cerebral, with an eyebrow-raising mystery unspooling in this Netflix original.

Charlie Kaufman is known best as a screenwriter but has directed several features in the past. Kaufman's most recent directorial effort, 2015's Anomalisa, was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards. The cast also includes Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad, Game Night), Toni Collette (Hereditary, Knives Out) and David Thewlis (Wonder Woman, Harry Potter). Anthony Bregman and Stefanie Azpiazu are producing along with Kaufman. Iain Reid will serve as a co-producer. Kaufman and Bregman have collaborated several times in the past, having worked together on Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Synecdoche, New York and Human Nature.

I'm Thinking of Ending Things centers on a young woman (Jessie Buckley) who, despite having second thoughts about their relationship, takes a road trip with her new boyfriend (Jesse Plemons) to his family farm. They end up trapped at the farm during a snowstorm with Jake's mother (Toni Collette) and father (David Thewlis). She begins to question the nature of everything she knew or understood about her boyfriend, herself, and the world. The book for which the movie is based has been published in 17 territories and was named Best Book of the Year by NPR in 2016.

In addition to the trailer, a new poster has made its way online, which we've included for you to check out as well. Charlie Kaufman is no stranger to the Oscars. This year, given the current situation, the Academy has amended rules for qualifying. As such, movies don't need to have a theatrical run to be considered. So, if this turns out as good as some of the filmmaker's past works, we could be looking at an early awards season contender. But let's not get too far ahead of ourselves. I'm Thinking of Ending Things is set to arrive on September 4 via the Netflix streaming service. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.