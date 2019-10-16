John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds are teaming up for the fantasy movie Imaginary Friends, with the two currently in talks to finalize a deal with Paramount. The studio had bought the rights to the project after a bidding war sparked interest from multiple companies, including Lionsgate and Sony. Because of the unique concept and high-profile names attached, the movie had immediately sparked interest from Hollywood producers sensing the financial promise of such a project. Although the financial details have not been revealed, Krasinski and Reynolds are reportedly in the thick of negotiations with Paramount to soon bring the concept to life on the big screen.

If all goes well with negotiations, John Krasinski will be producing, writing, and directing Imaginary Friends. Additionally, he will also be co-starring in the movie alongside Ryan Reynolds. According to the reported premise, the movie follows a man with a Dolittle-like ability to see and talk to people's imaginary friends, befriending those who've been forgotten or discarded. With the lack of love and friendship leading some imaginary friends to turn to the dark side, it's up to Reynolds' character to save the world from the evil ones. It's not clear if Krasinski will be playing one of the imaginary friends in the movie, though it seems likely.

John Krasinski has proven himself to be just as talented behind the camera as he is in front of it, as the actor has established himself as a highly-regarded filmmaker. He directed and starred in A Quiet Place, which turned out to be one of the very best movies of 2018. Additionally, he writes and directs the official sequel A Quiet Place: Part II, which is due to release in theaters on March 20, 2020. With Paramount behind both Quiet Place movies, the studio's insistence on landing Imaginary Friends makes more sense. Krasinski can also be seen on Amazon producing and starring as the titular character in the action series Jack Ryan, which has also been met with critical acclaim.

Of course, Reynolds always stays very busy as an actor. Perhaps best known for starring in the Deadpool movies, he has plenty of other upcoming projects as a performer as well. After appearing in a lead role in the hit movie Detective Pikachu earlier this year, Reynolds can next be seen in the Michael Bay action thriller 6 Underground when it's released on Dec. 13. Between The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard and Free Guy releasing in 2020, the actor also has at least two more projects hitting the big screen next year. Additionally, he has also been attached to star in new versions of the classic stories A Christmas Carol and Clue.

There's no word yet on when we may see Imaginary Friends on the big screen. The deals have yet to be finalized as well, so the future of the project is not yet official. With pre-production apparently in the works, however, we should probably be finding out some more information sooner rather than later. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.