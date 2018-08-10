Every single movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is maxing its way to IMAX for a special 10th anniversary event. Marvel Studios has just announced the 10th anniversary film festival, which will include all 20 MCU movies, with several releases being shown in IMAX for the very first time. The film festival will run from August 30 through September 6, with four different movies being shown each day. Pre-sale tickets for the screenings are on sale now.

The first five days of the film festival will show all twenty films in release order, followed by two theme days centered around "Origins" and "Team Ups." The film festival will conclude on the morning of September 6 with two movies chosen especially by the fans. There is an official Twitter poll via the Imax Twitter account, which you can check out for yourself below and cast your vote for which MCU movie to be screened on that final day. With quite a few of these movies, there will be two, and possibly even three chances to see them, depending on how the fan voting turns out.

One particularly noteworthy element of this film festival is the fact that three MCU movies will be seen in IMAX for the very first time. Iron Man, Captain America: The First Avenger and The Incredible Hulk are all making their debut in the premium format with this festival. Iron Man is still easily one of the best MCU movies to date and Captain America: The First Avenger is quite arguably one of the most underrated. The Incredible Hulk is kind of the odd man out, but still has its defenders and for hardcore fans, seeing it in IMAX may be worth the time.

This event feels like something of a victory lap for Marvel Studios, who are capping off an amazing year. The MCU kicked off in 2008 with Iron Man and the movies that followed all led up to the events in this years Avengers: Infinity War, which not only served as a very satisfying experience, but went on to gross more than $2 billion worldwide. This year also saw the release of Black Panther, which blew away expectations by grossing $1.3 billion worldwide and becoming a true pop culture phenomenon. Ant-Man and the Wasp, though less financially successful, was still a success as well. Point being, it's been a huge year for the MCU.

To date, the 20 movies that make up the MCU have grossed a ridiculous $17.3 billion globally. This universe is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down as we head to the conclusion of Phase 3 with Captain Marvel and Avengers 4 next year. You can check out a full schedule for the film festival below. Marvel has also released a trailer for the event, highlighting the benefits of seeing these movies in IMAX. for yourself below. This news comes to us courtesy of Marvel.com.