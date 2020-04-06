We have a brand new trailer for Impact Event, which comes to us from the folks at Wild Eye Releasing. What with Hollywood being shut down for the most part, there are a relatively limited number of movies still scheduled for release right now, and nothing can stop the low-budget horror movie train, it would seem. In this case, we have the latest from director B. Luciano Barsuglia, with a cast led by horror icon Michael Berryman.

The trailer opens up with panic erupting around the world, as an object is hurtling toward Earth and is set to collide with our planet. The results will be catastrophic and, as one can imagine, people of the world don't take the news well. Things get a little bizarre from there as we see several people trying to ride out the craziness in what looks to be an old amusement park attraction. Tensions rise and there is an implied body count, with the trailer ending on the line, "Did the end of the world just turn us into serial killers?" It as an admittedly unique take on the concept of a meteor scare movie, at the very least.

B. Luciano Barsuglia serves as the writer and director, Some of his previous credits include 2017's Dr Jekyll & Mr. Hyde and 2007's Zombie Farm. Barsuglia is also attached to an upcoming project titled Social Distance, which seems to be inspired by the current situation the world finds itself in. They aren't wasting any time in trying to capitalize on it. Michael Berryman, who horror fans will recognize from The Hills Have Eyes and The Devil's Rejects, leads the cast. Vernon Wells, of The Road Warrior fame, is also on board. Margaret O'Brien (Halloween Pussy Trap Kill! Kill!), and Richard Grieco (If Looks Could Kill, Mobsters) round out the ensemble.

Impact Event picks up after a meteor causes a global apocalypse. A small group of survivors hide out in an abandoned funhouse and are forced to fend off a gang of cannibalistic killers. There have been quite a few "meteor hits Earth" movies in the past. There is the infamous battle at the box office in 1998 when both Deep Impact and Armageddon arrived in theaters within a single month of one another, with Michael Bay's entry winning the battle. But neither of those movies had cannibals in a funhouse, so there's that.

To go along with the trailer, a new poster for the movie has been released as well. Perhaps it doesn't matter for a low budget affair such as this, but it is interesting to note that this was listed as being completed back in 2018. So, for whatever reason, it has taken some time to secure a release. Be that as it may, it will be here very soon for those looking for something to watch while being cooped up at home. Impact Event is set to arrive on DVD and VOD April 7 from Wild Eye Releasing. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.