Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story returns soon with Impeachment: American Crime Story. He gives us a first look at Beanie Feldstein donning the infamous blue ensemble as Monica Lewinsky, and let us know when we can dive into the Bill Clinton scandal that scorched our TV screen in 1998, exploring the case against Clinton, which infamously involved his sexual relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

"Every side has a story. Impeachment: @americancrimestoryfxpremieres Sept 7, only on FX. #ACSImpeachment15h.

This will be the third installment is the series. The cast includes Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Clive Owen as President Clinton, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton along with Anthony Green set to portray Al Gore. Colin Hanks has also joined the cast. John Landgraf, chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions, said when the season was announced in August 2019, "Impeachment: American Crime Story will...explore the overlooked dimensions of the women who found themselves caught up in the scandal and political war that cast a long shadow over the Clinton Presidency."

Monica Lewinsky speaking of her involvement said, "I was hesitant, and truthfully more than a little scared to sign on. But after a lengthy dinner meeting with Ryan, I came to understand even more clearly how dedicated he is to giving a voice to the marginalized in all of his brilliant work. I'm privileged to work with him and the other talented people on the team, and I'm privileged to have this opportunity. People have been co-opting and telling my part in this story for decades. In fact, it wasn't until the past few years that I've been able to fully reclaim my narrative; almost 20 years later. But I'm so grateful for the growth we've made as a society that allows people like me who have been historically silenced to finally reintroduce my voice to the conversation. This isn't just a me problem. Powerful people, often men, take advantage of those subordinate to them in myriad ways all the time. Many people will see this as such a story and for that reason, this narrative is one that is, regretfully, evergreen."

Fan favorite Sarah Paulson spoke earlier this year of the body transformation to play key character Linda Tripp in her latest Ryan Murphy endeavor. "I don't feel like it would be a great idea for me to come to work putting on some kind of faux suit and just all mucked up and not being able to move my face nor feel the feelings that she (Tripp) might have been feeling," Paulson shared.

You don't want to miss the first two seasons as they delve into two of America's most notorious crimes and criminals. ﻿The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story takes you inside the O.J. Simpson trial with a riveting look at the legal teams battling to convict or acquit the football legend of double homicide. Based on the book 'The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson' by Jeffrey Toobin, it explores the chaotic behind-the-scenes dealings and maneuvering on both sides of the court, and how a combination of prosecution overconfidence, defense shrewdness, and the LAPD's history with the city's African-American community gave a jury what it needed: reasonable doubt.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story is the second season of American Crime Story. The series explores the murder of designer Gianni Versace by spree killer Andrew Cunanan, based on Maureen Orth's book 'Vulgar Favors: Andrew Cunanan, Gianni Versace, and the Largest Failed Manhunt in U.S. History.' The series stars Édgar Ramírez, Darren Criss, Ricky Martin, and Penélope Cruz.

Whether you were too young to remember the 24 hour news coverage of the Bill Clinton presidential affair, or you would love to hear the story told from the inside, Impeachment: American Crime Story,﻿ promises to give us an in-depth look at how it all unfolded and the fall-out that still remains,. See you September 7.