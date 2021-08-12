Ryan Murphy took to Twitter to tease us with a look at the transformations of Beanie Feldstein and Sarah Paulson as the key players in Impeachment: American Crime Story.﻿Whistleblower Linda Tripp is portrayed by the unrecognizable Paulson ﻿and Feldstein plays the gullible Lewinsky who was said to have seduced President Clinton. "See the untold story through their eyes. Impeachment: American Crime Story premieres September 7th, only on FX"

See the untold story through their eyes. Impeachment: American Crime Story premieres September 7th, only on FX pic.twitter.com/vNL0NYkob2 — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) August 11, 2021

The teaser shows the women striding through a West Wing hallway with Murphy's signature red backgrounds co-mingling with the blue dress projected like wallpaper both women having distinctly different opinions of how to handle the situation. "The president kissed me," the giddy young intern confides. Pressing for more information, Linda Tripp demands, "Tell me everything." Lewinsky declares her love for the president, while Tripp advises the lovestruck intern to keep "the blue dress," adding, "It would be smart to keep that, uncleaned, in your possession."Lewinsky replies, "I promised him that I would not tell anyone."

Tripp, who worked in the Pentagon during the Clinton presidency, became a close confidante to Lewinsky, who started in the White House in her early 20s as an intern before gaining a full-time position. Tripp rewarded Lewinsky's confidences by recording their private conversations and handed the tapes over during the Clinton vs. Jones lawsuit. (Paula Jones had sued Clinton for sexual harassment.)

This will be the third installment is the series. The cast includes Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Clive Owen as President Clinton, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton along with Anthony Green set to portray Al Gore. Colin Hanks has also joined the cast. John Landgraf, chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions, said when the season was announced in August 2019, "Impeachment: American Crime Story will...explore the overlooked dimensions of the women who found themselves caught up in the scandal and political war that cast a long shadow over the Clinton Presidency."

All of the players have spoken about truly digging in and trying to give voice to the experience of the women on the other side of the coin. Monica Lewinsky was approached by Murphy about the project, and while at first hesitant, she was persuaded. She explained, "But after a lengthy dinner meeting with Ryan, I came to understand even more clearly how dedicated he is to giving a voice to the marginalized in all of his brilliant work. I'm privileged to work with him and the other talented people on the team, and I'm privileged to have this opportunity."

The first two seasons, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story﻿are not to be missed either. The new season, which premieres September 7, "examines the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp and Paula Jones," per FX.