FX have now released the first teaser trailer for upcoming real-life drama, Impeachment: American Crime Story, which details the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal which led to the, spoilers, impeachment of former US President Bill Clinton. Impeachment: American Crime Story is the third season in the anthology series, which has so far received much critical acclaim.

Based the book "A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President" by Jeffrey Toobin, Ryan Murphy's limited series will examine the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century through the eyes of the women at the center of the events. The trailer is a simple-yet-intriguing teaser, following Monica Lewinsky as she walks through the White House towards the Oval office, and towards an imminent scandal that would change her life.

Based on the true crisis. Impeachment: American Crime Story premieres September 7, only on FX. #ACSImpeachmentpic.twitter.com/1FQUlz53CT — American Crime Story FX (@ACSFX) August 4, 2021

Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein leads the series as Monica Lewinsky, alongside Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones and an unrecognizable Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp. All three women were suddenly thrown into the public eye during the scandal, which ultimately led to both charges of perjury and to the impeachment of Bill Clinton in 1998 by the U.S. House of Representatives, after Clinton had ended a televised speech with the now infamous statement that he "did not have sexual relations with that woman, Ms. Lewinsky."

Clive Owen will portray President Clinton in the series, with Anthony Green set to portray Al Gore.The rest of the supporting cast is made up of Billy Eichner as journalist Matt Drudge, Betty Gilpin as conservative media pundit Ann Coulter, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, and Colin Hanks.

Lewinsky herself was involved in making Impeachment: American Crime Story, and has since revealed that, while she was hesitant, she believed in what Ryan Murphy planned to do with the story. "I was hesitant, and truthfully more than a little scared to sign on," Lewinsky revealed. "But after a lengthy dinner meeting with Ryan, I came to understand even more clearly how dedicated he is to giving a voice to the marginalized in all of his brilliant work. I'm privileged to work with him and the other talented people on the team, and I'm privileged to have this opportunity."

The scandal is now so well-known, having made its way into pop culture over the years, that Lewinsky felt that now, with the shifting social conscience that has become more apparent, was the right time to tell her side to a wider audience. "People have been co-opting and telling my part in this story for decades. In fact, it wasn't until the past few years that I've been able to fully reclaim my narrative; almost 20 years later," she explained. "But I'm so grateful for the growth we've made as a society that allows people like me who have been historically silenced to finally reintroduce my voice to the conversation. This isn't just a me problem. Powerful people, often men, take advantage of those subordinate to them in myriad ways all the time. Many people will see this as such a story and for that reason, this narrative is one that is, regretfully, evergreen."

Impeachment: American Crime Story is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 10pm on FX.