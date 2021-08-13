Linda Tripp burns everything down in exposing the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal in the newest (and so far, longest) trailer for upcoming true crime drama American Crime Story. Coming courtesy of FX, Impeachment is based on Jeffrey Toobin's book "A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President", and details the fallout from the political sex scandal involving 49-year-old US President Bill Clinton and 22-year-old White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Following the last teaser, which teased the face-off between Sarah Paulson's Linda Tripp and Beanie Feldstein' Monica Lewinsky, this new trailer gives us our first look at several of the players in this political drama, including Clive Owen as Bill Clinton and Edie Falco as Hillary. The footage brings the kind of edge-of-your-seat intensity expected of the American Crime Story anthology, as Linda Tripp puts her reputation and friendships on the line in the hopes of bringing the affair to light.

Ending with Clive Owen delivering Bill Clinton's now infamous statement that he "did not have sexual relations with that woman," Impeachment: American Crime Story is sure to be another enlightening and entertaining series from producers Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, and Brad Simpson.

Much like The People v. O. J. Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace before it, Impeachment: American Crime Story will take a detailed look at a well-known real-life event but from a different perspective. The limited series will examine the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century through the eyes of the women at the center of the events. The trailer is a simple-yet-intriguing teaser, following Monica Lewinsky as she walks through the White House towards the Oval office, and towards an imminent scandal that would change her life.

Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein leads the series as Monica Lewinsky, alongside Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones and an unrecognizable Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp. All three women were suddenly thrown into the public eye during the scandal, which ultimately led to both charges of perjury and to the impeachment of Bill Clinton in 1998 by the U.S. House of Representatives.

Clive Owen will portray President Bill Clinton in the series, with Anthony Green set to portray Al Gore. The rest of the supporting cast is made up of Billy Eichner as journalist Matt Drudge, Cobie Smulders as conservative media pundit Ann Coulter, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, and Colin Hanks.

In order to ensure the legitimacy of the story, Lewinsky herself was heavily involved in the making of the limited series, and has since revealed that, while she was hesitant, she believed in what Ryan Murphy planned to do with the story. "I was hesitant, and truthfully more than a little scared to sign on," Lewinsky revealed. "But after a lengthy dinner meeting with Ryan, I came to understand even more clearly how dedicated he is to giving a voice to the marginalized in all of his brilliant work. I'm privileged to work with him and the other talented people on the team, and I'm privileged to have this opportunity."

Impeachment: American Crime Story is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 10pm on FX.