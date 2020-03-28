With theaters no longer an option for movie releases, digital platforms are quickly becoming the go-to route for new films. After Birds of Prey, Onward, The Invisible Man and other movies led the way, now Impractical Jokers: The Movie is also gearing up for a digital release on April 1st, at a purchase cost of $19.99.

The movie is a continuation of the popular reality show Impractical Jokers, where four friends and members of the comedy troupe The Tenderloins challenge each other to a series of public pranks. As with the show, the movie stars James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, Joe Gatto, and Sal Vulvano of The Tenderloins, while the film was directed by Chris Henchy. The team posted the following announcement for the release.

"For all our wonderful fans who've been requesting, we're happy to announce that Impractical Jokers: The Movie will be available in your homes to watch digitally on April 1st. Hoping we can provide some laughs to families and friends at a time when we can all surely use some."

It seems fitting that a movie based on a premise of pranking your friends and random strangers would debut on the first of April. Brett Weitz, General Manager for TNT, TBS, & truTV, also welcomed the step of releasing the feature online.

"Impractical Jokers raised the stakes bringing their hijinks to the big screen and we couldn't be more proud of their impressive box office debut. The unwavering support of their fans prove that this comedy franchise continues to provide endless laughs and entertainment that we are pleased to bring into homes."

Impractical Jokers: The Movie, departs slightly from the formula of the show by adding a loose storyline to the mix. It starts with a flashback to the Tenderloins when they were still in high school. A trip to a Paula Abdul concert provided the inspiration for their particular brand of public prank comedy which they spun into multiple hit seasons of a TV show as adults.

A meeting with Abdul in present times and an invitation to her party for three members of the group set the stage for a cross-country trip where they try to decide who gets left out of the party invite in the only way they know how: Daring each other to partake in one ridiculous prank upon an unsuspecting public after another.

The movie was met with mixed reviews by critics upon release but has a much healthier audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. It was also able to make decent money at the box office before the shutting down of theaters forced it out of the running. Considering the tiny budget of the movie and the popularity enjoyed by its parent show on cable TV, the digital release of the film should see healthy profits for its producers. And fans will surely welcome the chance to laugh along with their favorite jokers on April Fool's day while stuck indoors.