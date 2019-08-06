Fresh off his latest appearance as The Bowery King in this summer's smash hit John Wick 3: Parabellum, Laurence Fishburne is back as an angry prison warden out for revenge in Imprisoned. Today, we have the first trailer and poster for this upcoming Cinema Libtra release which hits theaters this September.

In the thriller, Imprisoned, Dylan Burke (Juan Pablo Raba), attempts to move on from his former life as a criminal, with his true love, Maria (Juana Acosta). He soon realizes that his past will continue to haunt him, when he learns the new local prison warden, Daniel Calvin (Laurence Fishburne), has not forgiven him for an old crime.

Calvin does everything in his power to make sure that Burke pays for his past mistakes, even going as far as to frame him for a murder he didn't commit, landing him back in jail. When the prison erupts into a riot, Burke and Calvin are each forced to make a choice between righteousness and revenge.

Paul Kampf directs Imprisoned from a screenplay he wrote himself. He also produces the movie alongside Luillo Ruiz, Tom Sperry and Holly Levow. Positive Catalyst & Equitas Entertainment are executive producing the thriller. The cast includes Laurence Fishburne, Juan Pablo Raba, Juana Acosta, John Heard, Esai Morales, Jon Huertas, Edward James Olmos and Ana Isabelle.

Coming direct from Cinema Libre Studio, Imprisoned is arriving in theaters September 13, 2019. The hard hitting crime thriller has been rated R for violence, disturbing images, some sexuality and language.

Paul Kampf has 20 directorial credits to his name, making his feature debut with the 2007 crime drama Brothers Three: An American Gothic starring Patrick Wilson and Neal McDonough. He is also an accomplished screenplay writer and producer.

Laurence Fishburne plays Warden Daniel Calvin in Imprisoned. He is just coming off John Wick 3, and was also recently inducted into the MCU with his role as Dr. Bill Foster in Ant-Man and The Wasp. He is currently playing Pops on the sitcom Grown-Ish which is a spin-off of Black-Ish. And he is confirmed to reprise his role in the upcoming John Wick 4.

The Imprisoned trailer is coming direct from CinemaLibre. They also have the first poster for Imprisoned, which has Laurence Fishburne front and center and carries the tagline 'The Truth Can't be Silenced.' Well, we'll see about that when Imprisoned hits theaters everywhere this September.