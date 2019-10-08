After celebrating its world premiere this weekend at Beyond Fest 2019 in Hollywood, In Search of Darkness: A Journey Into Iconic '80s Horror is currently available to be pre-ordered, making it the perfect gift for any genre fan this holiday season. Clocking in it at over four hours, and featuring more than 45 interviewees, IN SEARCH OF DARKNESS is an expansive look back at the greatest decade in horror cinema, with the artists who helped shape the landscape of the genre alongside those who have been highly influenced their work.

Fans of 80s horror can currently pre-order their copies of In Search of Darkness through midnight on Thursday, October 31st, and the documentary will be available on both Blu-ray and DVD formats. Everyone who pre-orders their copy of In Search of Darkness will also receive an exclusive poster, enamel pin and a digital download of the documentary, perfect for viewing anywhere! Orders will ship in November 2019, just in time for the holiday season.

Directed by David A. Weiner, include John Carpenter (Halloween (1978), The Thing (1982)), Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator, From Beyond), Don Mancini (Child's Play, Curse of Chucky), Cassandra Peterson (iconic horror host "Elvira, Mistress of the Dark"), Mick Garris (Critters 2, The Stand), Doug Bradley (Pinhead from the Hellraiser series), Sean S. Cunningham (producer, Friday the 13th (1980), the House series), Heather Langenkamp (A Nightmare on Elm Street, New Nightmare), Joe Dante (Gremlins, The Howling), Alex Winter (The Lost Boys, the Bill & Ted series), Bill Moseley (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, The Devil's Rejects), Larry Cohen (The Stuff, It's Alive), Caroline Williams (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, Stepfather II), Keith David (The Thing (1982), They Live), Tom Atkins (The Fog, Halloween III: Season of the Witch), Kelli Maroney (Night of the Comet, Chopping Mall), Tom Holland (Fright Night, Child's Play), Stuart Gordon (Re-Animator, Dolls), Kane Hodder (Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th series, the Hatchet franchise), Jeffrey Combs (Re-Animator, House on Haunted Hill (1999)), Lori Cardille (Day of the Dead), Lloyd Kaufman (Troma Entertainment founder), Nick Castle (Michael Myers in Halloween (1978) and Halloween (2018), Robbi Morgan (Friday the 13th (1980)), Andre Gower (The Monster Squad), Harry Manfredini (composer for the Friday the 13th series), Brian Yuzna (Society, Bride of Re-Animator), Ken Sagoes (A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master), and special effects legends Greg Nicotero (Evil Dead II, The Walking Dead), Mark Shostrom (A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge, Evil Dead II) and Tom Woodruff, Jr. (The Monster Squad, Pumpkinhead).

In Search of Darkness will also feature a number notable pop culture pundits and industry experts alike: Slipknot lead singer Corey Taylor, Joe Bob Briggs ("The Last Drive-In"), Ryan Turek (producer, Halloween (2018), Happy Death Day), Diana Prince (Darcy the Mail Girl from "The Last Drive-In") Ben Scrivens (Fright-Rags), Katie Featherston (the Paranormal Activity series), Spencer Hickman (DeathWaltz Records/Mondo), Phil Nobile Jr. (Editor-in-Chief, Fangoria Magazine), James Rolfe (YouTube creator, Angry Video Game Nerd and Cinemassacre), Cecil Trachenburg (YouTube creator, GoodBadFlicks), Michael Gingold (journalist and former Editor-in-Chief, Fangoria Magazine), Heather Wixson (author and Managing Editor, Daily Dead), 3-D expert Eric Kurland and celebrated horror artist Graham Humphreys.

In Search of Darkness was created and executive produced by Robin Block, founder of Creator VC, and produced by David A. Weiner, Jessica Dwyer, and Heather Wixson.