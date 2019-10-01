As we all wait patiently for a wide release of In Search of Darkness, the 80s horror movie documentary that has been in the works for over a year now, the producers of the film are giving fans a very unique opportunity to get their hands on a limited Elvira Collector's Edition of the film. Available for one month only, this unique collector's edition is a must-buy for fans of Elvira and '80s horror films.

In the special limited edition of In Search of Darkness, Cassandra Peterson (Elvira: Mistress of the Dark) is joined by '80s icons, modern horror greats, and popular horror influencers as she guides you through the most complete retrospective documentary of the genre ever made.

This limited run of In Search of Darkness features an all-new introduction from Cassandra, new segments for each year (1980-1989) where she reveals her favorite horror moments and memories, and comes packed with unique Elvira collectibles that you won't find anywhere else.

Cassandra is joined by 45+ contributors, including John Carpenter (Director - The Fog, The Thing, They Live, Prince of Darkness), Heather Langenkamp (Actor - A Nightmare on Elm Street Franchise), and Doug Bradley (Actor - Hellraiser franchise).

Each of the contributors gives their unique take on the genre and the films they were involved with. This is your opportunity to go behind the scenes with '80s icons to learn how your favorite '80s horror films were made.

Pre-order now (expected delivery: November 2019) to personalize your documentary with your name in the credits.

• Unique insights into Cassandra's love affair with 80s horror, including her experiences making Elvira: Mistress of the Dark.

• The most comprehensive documentary on '80s Horror ever made, clocking in at more than 280 minutes (DVD or Blu-Ray) and featuring 45+ contributors.

• Exclusive In Search of Darkness : Elvira Collector's Edition movie poster.

: Elvira Collector's Edition movie poster. • Unique Elvira '80s Horror Pin - not available anywhere else.

• High-quality postcard featuring unique artwork created for In Search of Darkness by legendary '80s horror artist Graham Humphreys.

by legendary '80s horror artist Graham Humphreys. • Digital Download of In Search of Darkness.

In Search of Darkness Elvira Collector's Edition is only available until midnight Halloween and will never be streamed or put up for sale again. This is your one chance to purchase this documentary.

Other actors featured in In Search of Darkness

• Tom Atkins (Actor - The Fog, Halloween III, Night of the Creeps) reveals that director George A. Romero offered him any role he wanted in the horror anthology Creepshow. Despite this, he didn't get his first choice. Find out what role he originally chose and how his second choice ended up making Stephen King very nervous.

• Keith David (Actor - The Thing, They Live) recalls the two-week prep and cinematic inspirations for his epic fight with Roddy Piper in They Live.

• Joe Dante (Director - The Howling, Gremlins) explains how Gremlins was originally a much darker film and why they scrapped the plan for the beloved Gizmo to become the evil Gremlin, Stripe.

• Barbara Crampton (Actor - Re-Animator, From Beyond) on cocaine-fuelled filmmaking and the use of nudity and violence to sell horror.

• Caroline Williams (Actor - Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2) on having to do the "chainsaw dance" with no training and a live chainsaw, and that pivotal moment with Leatherface's chainsaw between her legs.

• Greg Nicotero (SFX - Creepshow, Day of the Dead) pulls back the curtain on some of the era's greatest SFX shots, including the use of rancid pig intestines on the Day of the Dead set.

• Jeffrey Combs (Actor - Re-Animator, From Beyond) on crossing the line of excess in horror and how he studied dead bodies in the morgue to prep for Re-Animator.

Grab your copy of the limited In Search of Darkness Elvira Collector's Edition release right here.