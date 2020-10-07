They're baaaack! CreatorVC returns to the 80s horror genre with In Search of Darkness: Part II, the sequel to the worldwide hit In Search of Darkness, with a pre-sale campaign launching October 6th through midnight Halloween, October 31st, 2020.

Building on the successful 2019 superdoc, In Search of Darkness: Part II dives deeper into the practical-effects decade of 80s horror movies with over four hours of brand-new interviews, featuring such legendary horror icons as Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise), Nancy Allen (Dressed to Kill, Carrie), Linnea Quigley (Return of the Living Dead, Night of the Demons), and special-effects wizard Tom Savini (Friday the 13th, Creepshow). Alongside 15 new faces, the original cast of In Search of Darkness also returns to delve into more fan-favorite titles and eclectic entries of '80s horror, year-by-year, expanding the scope to cover more international releases and to spotlight horror-career retrospectives.

Plus, CreatorVC is going beyond the documentary itself with a unique, 12-month interactive experience, offering exclusive access to horror fans to join its established social community on Discord. This unprecedented concept builds on the nostalgic documentary film experience by offering regular live Q&As with top '80s horror film talent, group-watch events, and like-minded relationship building by engaging with other passionate cinephiles and collectors. The game-changing digital extension comes packaged with the sale of In Search of Darkness: Part II, alongside other exclusive collector's perks of posters and enamel pins - at a time when online communication and connection is more vital than ever.

In Search of Darkness: Part II is executive-produced by Robin Block and written/directed by David Weiner with the original In Search of Darkness production team.

"With a four-plus-hour running time, In Search of Darkness still only scratched the surface of what '80s horror had to offer. This time, we dive even deeper into the genre with four more hours of brand-new interviews, new takes from the original cast, examinations of unexpected and controversial films, plus focused, career-retrospective interviews with horror legends Robert Englund, Nancy Allen, Tom Savini, and Linnea Quigley. I'm excited to share deeper cuts, new insights, and a whole new world of shock and gore in this second love letter to '80s horror, In Search of Darkness: Part II, as specifically requested by the fans," says In Search of Darkness: Part II writer/director David Weiner.

"We are pioneering the evolution of fandom and delivering a unique and immersive experience. Our mission is to empower fans and help them celebrate the pop culture that has impacted their lives. Our online community brings superfans together, creating a comforting and safe place to meet up with their peers in a time when the world's gone crazy. We are taking people back to their childhood VHS experiences and together experiencing these loved movies in brand new ways," CreatorVC CEO and executive producer, Robin Block.

The In Search of Darkness: Part II pre-sale begins October 6th on 80shorrordoc.com and runs exclusively through midnight Halloween, October 31st 2020.