In Search of Darkness is an all-new documentary exploring the rise of the legendary horror boom of the 1980's along with its everlasting impact on the genre and just how much those classic titles are still appreciated to this day. Written and directed by David A. Weiner, the doc speaks with major horror stars of the era to really get a feel for what it was like for the genre during the decade. For those who were there at the time, the movie makes for an amazing trip down memory lane. Meanwhile, newcomers to the genre can find out some more about many of the classics they have yet to see. In any case, In Search of Darkness is a fantastic film and must-see for any fan of the horror genre.

It would be an understatement to say that In Search of Darkness features a who's-who of horror stars. The movie brings in talent involved from all areas of the genre to speak about the '80s horror phenomenon. This includes legendary directors like John Carpenter (Halloween) and Tom Holland (Child's Play), to fan favorite scream queens like Heather Langenkamp (A Nightmare on Elm Street) and Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator), to other beloved genre stars like Tom Atkins (Night of the Creeps), Kane Hodder (Friday the 13th 7-10), and Doug Bradley (Hellraiser series). Clearly, Weiner wanted to include as many viewpoints as possible from some of horror's greatest names, but the one thing they all have in common is a love and passion for the rise of the genre in the '80s.

What's so wonderful about In Search of Darkness is just how thorough the doc is, leaving almost no notable horror movie from the '80s uncovered. As a big fan of the genre who's seen so many, it was truly a blast to walk down memory lane and revisit lots of these movies with some added commentary from some of my favorite horror stars. There's something inherently awesome about Chucky creator Don Mancini sharing his opinions on other horror cult classics like The Return of the Living Dead. Meanwhile, the doc also introduced me to some interesting titles which had somehow slipped under my radar, and I still walked away from In Search of Darkness with a list of unseen '80s horror flicks I need to check out soon.

Without a doubt, In Search of Darkness is the definitive '80s horror documentary. Watching the movie is as close as any of us can ever come to reliving the phenomenon that was the horror boom of the '80s. Even with a runtime of over four hours, your time watching it will fly right by if you're as big of a fan of retro horror as I am. The worst part was certainly the ending, as it brought about another harsh reminder that the greatest decade of all for the genre has to eventually come to an end, as all good things do. Certainly, there have been many great horror movies to be released in the years since, but for so many of us, nothing will ever top what was given to us by the '80s.

You can pick up a Blu-ray or DVD copy of In Search of Darkness at the movie's official website. This limited run of the movie will only be available until Oct. 31 with an expected delivery for November 2019. You can watch the official trailer for the Corey Taylor Collector's Edition of In Search of Darkness below, courtesy of Corey Taylor on YouTube.

