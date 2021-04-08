In Search of Tomorrow, the long-form documentary about '80s sci-fi movies from CREATORVC, has recruited director Ivan Reitman (Ghostbusters I & II), producer Gale Anne Hurd (The Terminator, Aliens), actor Peter Weller (Robocop, Buckaroo Banzai), and more talent for in-depth interviews looking back on the extensive, beloved era of genre film. Executive produced by Robin Block and written/directed by David Weiner (In Search of Darkness Parts I & II), In Search of Tomorrow features over 75+ celebrity, artist, and expert interviews as it dives into all things science fiction in film.

Building on the success of the In Search of... documentary series, In Search of Tomorrow covers the expansive film history of the decade that defined the sc-fi genre. In addition to Reitman, Hurd, and Weller, In Search of Tomorrow features an impressive range of interviews with on-screen actors and behind-the-scenes talent to delve into fan-favorite titles of 80s science fiction, year-by-year, to show the breadth of the genre. Over 25 new names have been added to the In Search of Tomorrow cast, including Bruce Boxleitner (TRON), Adrienne Barbeau (Escape from New York, Swamp Thing), Lysette Anthony (Krull), Jesse Ventura (Predator, The Running Man), Julie Brown (Earth Girls Are Easy), Gene Simmons (Runaway), Flight of the Navigator director Randal Kleiser and star Joey Cramer, Mark Goldblatt (The Terminator, RoboCop), John Dykstra (Star Wars, Star Trek), and Stewart Raffill (The Philadelphia Experiment, The Ice Pirates, Mac and Me). Examining sci-fi nostalgia through a scientific lens will be NASA experts, astrophysicists and futurists who will ground the genre to Earth while also celebrating future tech and fun fictional elements.

"In Search of Tomorrow is coming together beautifully. The level of talent participating is a 'who's who' of legendary sci-fi icons, from actors and filmmakers to visionaries and dreamers, and I'm humbled to have the opportunity to sit with them; despite the challenges of indie production in a COVID-complicated environment, we are fortunate to have been able to safely continue our extended interviews. A celebration of imagination in one of the most creatively entertaining decades of film, we are crafting an expansive, four-plus-hour film journey worthy of the amazing content that came out of '80s sci-fi cinema. I can't wait for film lovers and true fans of the genre to see it," says In Search of Tomorrow writer/director David Weiner.

In addition to the new talent, In Search of Tomorrow has launched an Indiegogo campaign to aid in not only expanding the documentary's current production efforts and adding more interviews, but to allow passionate sci-fi fans the opportunity to pre-order the film and become involved with the filmmaking process of the documentary. To learn more about supporting In Search of Tomorrow, visit 80sscifidoc.com.