Warner Bros. has been forced to delay several big upcoming movies including In the Heights, Scoob and Malignant. This comes as studios continue to grapple with the ongoing global shutdown that has forced movie theaters to close all around the world. With that, the 2020 release calendar continues to be in flux, with these titles joining a growing number of releases that will be arriving later than expected.

In the Heights, an adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical of the same name, Scoob, a new animated Scooby-Doo movie, and Malignant, a new original horror movie from James Wan, have all been pushed back with no new release dates given at this time.

In the Heights was set to come out on June 26, Scoob was on deck for May 15 and Malignant was dated for August 14. However, Warner Bros. also had to push back Wonder Woman 1984 and gave the August date to the highly-anticipated DC sequel.

This comes at an uncertain time for the industry, as the box office has been all but halted entirely around the world, with the situation evolving day to day. What is clear right now is that there is no immediate end in sight. Lin-Manuel Miranda, taking to Twitter, shared the following statement regarding the delay.

"We had the best summer of our lives filming #InTheHeightsMovie last year. We gathered in Washington Heights and told this story, on location in this neighborhood, with our neighbors in this community. We couldn't wait to share it with you. But we're going to have to wait a little longer. With the uncertainty in our world, right now, the release of In The Heights is being postponed. When we can safely gather again, flags in hand, we will be there, enjoying this movie in theaters. We'll have the premiere uptown. The best summer of our lives, together. Patience & Faith. Paciencia y Fe. Siempre, Lin, Quiara & Jon"

Other studios have been delaying releases for the better part of the last month as theaters have closed and uncertainty has increased surrounding the future. No Time to Die, the latest James Bond movie, was the first big domino to fall. A Quiet Place: Part 2, Peter Rabbit 2, Mulan, The New Mutants, Minions 2 and F9, amongst others, have been delayed as well. The issue, moving forward, could be finding release dates for all of these movies that don't lead to overcrowding at the box office.

Several recent and upcoming releases, such as The Invisible Man and Trolls: World Tour, are moving to digital to help generate revenue for studios in the meantime. Whether or not any of the recent titles Warner Bros. has pushed back will go that route as well remains to be seen, but Scoob and Malignant seem like they could fit the bill, depending on how long theaters remain closed for. We'll be sure to keep you posted as the situation develops. This news comes to us via Variety.