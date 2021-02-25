Hot off the release of Monster Hunter, frequent collaborators and real-life married couple Paul W. S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich have found their next project. Before Monster Hunter, Anderson had directed Jovovich in six high-grossing Resident Evil movies based on the video game series. For their next movie, the pair will team up with Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) to adapt the fantasy adventure In the Lost Lands based on the short story by Game of Thrones creator George R. R. Martin.

Per Deadline, In the Lost Lands will "follow a queen, desperate to obtain the gift of shape shifting, who makes a daring play: she hires the sorceress Gray Alys (Jovovich), a woman as feared as she is powerful. Sent to the ghostly wilderness of the 'Lost Lands', Alys and her guide, the drifter Boyce (Bautista), must outwit and outfight man and demon in a fable that explores the nature of good and evil, debt and fulfillment, love and loss."

Inspired by the original story by George R.R. Martin, the In the Lost Lands screenplay was written by Paul W.S. Anderson. He'll also be producing alongside Resident Evil producer Jeremy Bolt, Jovovich, Bautista, and Jonathan Meisner. This vision of the project is not connected to a previous iteration that was launched at the Berlin market six years ago with different filmmakers attached.

Also based on a video game series, Monster Hunter was released in December. Written and directed by Anderson, the movie stars Milla Jovovich as a U.S. Army Lieutenant who's transported to a monster-filled world along with her soldiers, sparking a desperate battle for survival. Tony Jaa, Tip "T.I." Harris, Meagan Good, Ron Perlman, and Diego Boneta also starred. While a sequel is not yet officially in the works, Jovovich told Total Film last year that Anderson was "already writing something" with the hope that a follow-up movie would be made.

Meanwhile, Dave Bautista has been a very busy guy himself these days. He was recently in Australia to film scenes for the upcoming Marvel sequel Thor: Love and Thunder. James Gunn has also recently confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will start filming later this year, so Bautista will be back in the Drax makeup again soon enough. He can also be seen in the upcoming Dune reboot from director Denis Villeneuve that's due to be released on Oct. 1.

Bautista will also lead the cast of Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, the new zombie movie that will debut on Netflix in May. Following a group of mercenaries planning a heist on a casino in Las Vegas during a zombie outbreak, the action-filled movie also stars Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raul Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Tig Nataro, and Theo Rossi. The first teaser trailer for the movie has just been released by Netflix, and the movie will start streaming on May 21.

There's no word yet on when In the Lost Lands will begin production, as the movie will first be shopped at the upcoming virtual European Film Market. This news comes to us from Deadline.