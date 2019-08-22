Boyd Holbrook looks nothing like his tatted and villainous Pierce (Logan) in Netflix's upcoming film In the Shadow of the Moon. The recent images for the "genre-blending psychological thriller" give us a look at Holbrook as officer Thomas Lockhart beside a very serious Michael C. Hall (Dexter) and a suspicious looking Cleopatra Coleman (The Last Man on Earth). The steller cast comes together in a film that "examines the power of time, and how its passing can either bring us together or tear us apart."

In the Shadow of the Moon follows "Philadelphia police officer Thomas Lockhart (Boyd Holbrook). Hungry to become a detective, [he] begins tracking a serial killer who mysteriously resurfaces every nine years. But when the killer's crimes begin to defy all scientific explanation, Locke's obsession with finding the truth threatens to destroy his career, his family, and possibly his sanity."

In the Shadow of the Moon is directed by Jim Mickle (Mulberry St, We Are What We Are) and comes from a script written by Gregory Weidman and Geoff Tock. The writing duo were also behind the series Limitless and Zoo. Mickle, Brian Kavanaugh Jones, Ben Pugh, Rian Cahill, Linda Moran will serve as producers.

Bringing the story to life on screen are Boyd Holbrook, Cleopatra Coleman, Bokeem Woodbine, Rudi Dharmalingam, Rachel Keller, and Michael C. Hall. It's a reunion for the director and Hall. Mickle previously directed the 2014 film Cold In July with Hall as the lead.

Working for the police force is familiar territory for Hall and Holbrook. Hall starred in Showtime's long running and critically acclaimed series Dexter which earned him a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series Drama. Although his character was also a serial killer, he did work for the police department as a forensics expert. His co-star, and leading man Holbrook last wore a badge as an agent for the Drug Enforcement Agency named Steve Murphy on Netflix's Narcos. Holbrook's character was featured in the first two seasons as one of the men responsible for taking down Pablo Escabar. In the Shadow of the Moon marks Hall's return to Netflix since starring in the streaming service's TV series Safe.

Netflix's content is usually touch and go. For every Stranger Things there is a Bright, but as Disney prepares to launch Disney Plus, Apple continues to sign deals with creators, Warner Bros. gathers up their intellectual property to put under their own roof, and Amazon pushes more of that shopping money into its video library, Netflix has a lot of competition. The worldwide streaming service has had success with the mystery and crime genre, however. Narcos garnered a lot of attention in its early seasons, resulting in two Golden Globe nominations, and the new gripping season of Mindhunter has fans and critics alike hailing it.

We'll have to see if Mickle's In the Shadow of the Moon gets lost in the deep well of Netflix Originals or stands at the forefront of its genre when it premieres exclusively on Netflix on September 27, 2019.