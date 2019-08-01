The first image for Stephen King's In the Tall Grass has been released. The film is an adaptation of a novella written by King and his son, Joe Hill that was published in two parts in Esquire magazine in 2012. It was announced about a year ago that Netflix would be adapting it for the screen and we are finally getting our first taste. Although no streaming date has been announced, In the Tall Grass will premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas at the end of September.

"Laysla De Oliveira (Locke & Key) and Avery Whitted (The Vanishing of Sydney Hall) star as Becky and Cal, two siblings en route to California who stop by a large grass field in Kansas when the heavily pregnant Becky feels nauseous. Hearing a young boy calling for help somewhere nearby, the two venture in and discover that the grass holds more secrets than they could have ever imagined...and they may never find their way out again."

Nothing is ever as it seems in a Stephen King novel, so we can assume whatever the boy and his dog are staring at in the ominous photo is not going to be what we expect. Bringing the story to life is director Vincenzo Natali (The Strain, Splice). It will be interesting to see King's words in the hands of a director with such a knack for bizarre imagery and unique concepts. The cast has some experienced horror talent as well. In the Tall Grass will feature Patrick Wilson, Harrison Gilbertson (Upgrade), and Rachel Wilson (Impulse). Wilson has carved a place for himself in the horror genre by starring in successful supernatural horror films such as the Insidious franchise, The Conjuring, and Annabelle Comes Home.

It's a good year to be a Stephen King fan. This will be the third of King's works to be adapted by Netflix. 1922 and Geralds Game are currently available to stream. Its premiere date falls right after the highly anticipated IT Chapter Two's debuts in theaters and just before the release of The Shining's follow-up adaptation, Doctor Sleep. King's work is no stranger to film adaptations. There have been over forty adaptations of King's extensive collection, dating back to the original Carrie in 1976. Although most of them carry the trademark twisted horror elements of Stephen King, some of the transcendent ones have garnered award attention. Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile both received Academy Award nominations for Best Picture. In total, Shawshank received 7 Oscar noms to Green Mile's 4. 1976's Carrie, Misery, and Stand By Me garnered award attention, while the new It dominated the box office.

During a talk in Albuquerque in 2016, Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin asked King what he does when he hits a wall while writing. King's answer: He never hits a wall. King has over 60 publications to his name. IDW Publishing reportedly announced the release of a new comic book series based on the King's bestselling novel with Owen King, "Sleeping Beauties".

Fantastic Fest takes place from September 19-26, 2019 in Austin, TX. In the Tall Grass is expected to hit the streaming service sometime in 2019. Check back with us as we eagerly await the new trailer. This news comes to us by way of Geek Tyrant