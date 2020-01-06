Leonardo DiCaprio admits that he has no idea what happened in Inception. The critically acclaimed Christopher Nolan movie is celebrating its tenth anniversary this summer and viewers, along with DiCaprio, are still trying to figure it out. DiCaprio and his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Brad Pitt stopped by for a chat with Marc Maron, where they discussed working with Quentin Tarantino and working on confusing movies.

During the interview, Marc Maron started to ask Brad Pitt about a certain scene in James Gray's Ad Astra. The podcast host was trying to wrap his head around an idea to which Pitt replied, "I'm not going to explain it to you... I can't explain it either." His answer was met with laughter from all three men and got Leonardo DiCaprio thinking about his own experience with confusing movies. He had this to say about Inception.

"That's like Inception for me. What happened? I have no idea (laughs). You're just focused on your character, man. I do get involved [with the story], but when it came to Christopher Nolan and his mind and how [Inception] was, was all pieced together, everyone was trying to constantly put that puzzle together."

Leonardo DiCaprio's answer was also followed by laughter. After the laughter subsided, Marc Maron bluntly asked if Inception made any sense. DiCaprio said, "Well, it depends on the eye of the beholder, I guess." Christopher Nolan fans have been debating the movie and its dream-within-a-dream narrative for nearly a decade now, especially since we never got Inception 2. One of the bigger arguments surrounding the movie involves the ambiguous way it ended.

Inception fans often wonder if Leonardo DiCaprio's Cobb character was still stuck in a dream at the conclusion of the movie. DiCaprio's co-star, and frequent Christopher Nolan collaborator, Michael Caine spoke out about the matter in 2018. Caine does not believe that Cobb was stuck in a dream at the end because his character was there in the scene. "If I'm there, it's real. Because I'm never in the dream. I'm the guy who invented the dream," said Caine. For some fans of the movie, which made it on our Best Popcorn Movies of the Decade list, this is all they need to know, while others remain confused about the situation.

Both Ad Astra and Inception are high points in the careers of Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, respectively. The two actors worked together for the first time on Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which just earned Pitt a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor. During his acceptance speech, he was able to thank DiCaprio and troll him over the Titanic door controversy. As for Tarantino, he did not really understand a lot of Ad Astra either, which was one of the problems he had in the movie. You can head over to Mark Maron's WTF Podcast to check out the whole interview with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.